It Takes Two Sells 1 Million Copies And Is "Still Going Strong"

Hazelight's co-op game It Takes Two has now sold more than 1 million copies, the developer announced on Twitter. The independent studio added that sales are continuing at a good level, noting that the game is "still going strong."

"Thank you so much for all the love you've shown our game; it means the world to us," Hazelight said in its announcement.

Hazelight's last game, A Way Out, sold more than 3.5 million copies, so It Takes Two still has a way to go to match the sales of that game. But 1 million copies sold in under a month is a solid start for the game. A Way Out sold its first 1 million copies in about three weeks, so It Takes Two is selling at about the same pace.

It Takes Two writer/director Josef Fares said the sales of It Takes Two demonstrates that people enjoy games that are exclusively co-op. "Thank you everyone and I hope we see more games like this," he said.

It Takes Two is published by Electronic Arts. For A Way Out, EA did not receive a penny from the proceeds of that game, but it's not immediately clear what kind of deal Hazelight had in place for It Takes Two.

GameSpot's It Takes Two review scored the game a 9/10. "Takes Two is the best 3D platformer I've played since Super Mario Odyssey, and like that game, it has a flair for variety," reviewer Andrew King said.

It Takes Two is playable exclusively in co-op, but the game has a special promotion where you can play with someone else for free. It Takes Two is one of GameSpot's favorite split-screen co-op games.