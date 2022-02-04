It Takes Two Passes 5 Million Copies Sold, Is Hazelight's Most Successful Game Ever

Hazelight's celebrated co-op game It Takes Two has reached a new sales milestone, surpassing 5 million copies sold since the game launched in March 2021.

"Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game!" the developer wrote on Twitter in celebration of the news.

Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game! 😍 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) February 4, 2022

With sales of 5 million units, It Takes Two is Hazelight's most successful game of all time, surpassing 2018's A Way Out, which sold more than 3.5 million copies. It Takes Two is exclusively a co-op game, so presumably many more than 5 million people have actually played the game.

One of GameSpot's favorite split-screen co-op games, our It Takes Two review scored the game a 9/10. "Takes Two is the best 3D platformer I've played since Super Mario Odyssey, and like that game, it has a flair for variety," reviewer Andrew King said.

Hazelight and director Josef Fares have not announced their next game, but it'll be one to watch given how successful It Takes Two, A Way Out, and Brothers have been.

The announcement of 5 million sales for It Takes Two comes not long after news broke that a TV or film adaptation of It Takes Two was in development.