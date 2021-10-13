Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Animal Crossing: New Horizons Roost Animal Crossing Direct Metroid Dread Boss Guide Series X Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

It Takes Two Passes 3 Million Copies Sold And Sends A Message To The Industry, Dev Says

"Co-op adventures are here to stay!" the developer says as It Takes Two passes a new sales milestone.

By on

Comments

Hazelight's co-op game It Takes Two has sold three million copies, the developer announced Wednesday on Twitter. The studio said the sales achievement is "humbling and heartwarming," and it helps send a message across the video game industry.

"You've all helped send a clear message--co-op adventures are here to stay!" the studio said. Sales of 3 million copies also effectively means that 6 million people have played the game because it requires co-op. It Takes Two passed 2 million copies sold (and four million players) in June. The game was released in March.

Click To Unmute
  1. Last Chance To Get The Original GTA Trilogy | GameSpot News
  2. Reaper & Sage Hands-On | Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Preview
  3. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Launch Trailer
  4. Dark Souls: Biggest Mysteries Explained
  5. Far Cry Games Ranked
  6. World War 3 Closed Beta Test Announcement Trailer
  7. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Look To Evolve Upon The Originals' Mechanics
  8. Mario Party Superstars - Official "Party Like a Superstar" Gameplay Trailer
  9. Overwatch Seasonal Event - Official Halloween Terror 2021 Trailer
  10. Forza Horizon 5 Preview
  11. Turns Out Pokemon Legends: Arceus Is Not Fully Open World | GameSpot News
  12. League of Legends: Wild Rift - Official Patch 2.5 Preview Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: First 22 Minutes Of It Takes Two

It Takes Two is now closing in on Hazelight's current best-seller, A Way Out, which was released in 2018 and has so far sold more than 3.5 million copies.

One of GameSpot's favorite split-screen co-op games, our It Takes Two review scored the game a 9/10. "Takes Two is the best 3D platformer I've played since Super Mario Odyssey, and like that game, it has a flair for variety," reviewer Andrew King said.

Hazelight and director Josef Fares have not announced their next game, but it'll be one to watch given how successful It Takes Two, A Way Out, and Brothers have been.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

It Takes Two
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)