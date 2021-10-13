It Takes Two Passes 3 Million Copies Sold And Sends A Message To The Industry, Dev Says

Hazelight's co-op game It Takes Two has sold three million copies, the developer announced Wednesday on Twitter. The studio said the sales achievement is "humbling and heartwarming," and it helps send a message across the video game industry.

"You've all helped send a clear message--co-op adventures are here to stay!" the studio said. Sales of 3 million copies also effectively means that 6 million people have played the game because it requires co-op. It Takes Two passed 2 million copies sold (and four million players) in June. The game was released in March.

Three. Million. Units. Sold.💥 #ItTakesTwo



The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. ❤️ You’ve all helped send a clear message - co-op adventures are here to stay! — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 13, 2021

It Takes Two is now closing in on Hazelight's current best-seller, A Way Out, which was released in 2018 and has so far sold more than 3.5 million copies.

One of GameSpot's favorite split-screen co-op games, our It Takes Two review scored the game a 9/10. "Takes Two is the best 3D platformer I've played since Super Mario Odyssey, and like that game, it has a flair for variety," reviewer Andrew King said.

Hazelight and director Josef Fares have not announced their next game, but it'll be one to watch given how successful It Takes Two, A Way Out, and Brothers have been.