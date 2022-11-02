It Takes Two Developer Teases Next Game: "Something Really F**king Cool"

Hazelight Studios, the Swedish developer behind beloved titles like A Way Out and It Takes Two, has provided an update on its next game. Studio head Josef Fares told VGC that the studio is making "good progress" on the title, but warned that there is still "a lot more to do."

"It's definitely going in the right direction," Fares explained. "And it'll be something really f**king cool."

Fares went on to tease that whatever the game is, it will be a "surprise in a good way." He added: "Trust me… it will blow your f**ing mind."

Fares will appear at The Game Awards 2022 to hand out the Game of the Year award, but whether or not this is where he'll announce Hazelight's next game is unknown. Fares is known for being energetic and outspoken, so it'll be interesting to see him at the awards show this year.

After working with Starbreeze and 505 Games on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, EA signed Hazelight to publishing deals for A Way Out (2018) and It Takes Two (2021). Hazelight's latest game was its biggest critical and commercial success so far, winning multiple awards and selling more than 7 million copies.

It Takes Two continues to expand its footprint, too, as it's releasing for Nintendo Switch on November 4.

It Takes Two looks to be moving beyond the world of video games. It's been reported that the game could become a movie at Amazon starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

