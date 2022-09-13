It Takes Two Comes To Switch On November 4

As part of the September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that the popular co-op game, It Takes Two, will come to Nintendo Switch on November 4.

It Takes Two was originally released in 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It's developed by Hazelight (Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out) and published by Electronic Arts.

The game tells the story of a divorced couple who get transformed into dolls and go on a wild adventure together to help restore their relationship. It has sold more than 7 million copies to become Hazelight's best-selling game.

It Takes Two is something of a critical darling, winning Game of the Year at 2021's The Game Awards and at DICE. GameSpot's It Takes Two review by Andrew King gave it a 9/10 saying, "[it's] the most creative 3D platformer I've played in years.” It's also a regular on GameSpot’s lists of the best split-screen games.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is even producing an It Takes Two movie for Amazon Prime.

