It Takes $30 To Get It Takes Two During This Sale

It Takes Two is the best game eccentric director Josef Fares has made to date, and if you haven't played through the cooperative-only platformer yet, you can get it on sale for a great price right now. Normally $40, it has been discounted to $30 on both PS4 and Xbox One, and the game's cross-buy feature means you can get an upgrade to the newer consoles for free.

The deal is live at Target, and it's for both in-store pickup and delivery orders. Though the game can only be played cooperatively, it uses a Friend Pass feature that lets someone else join your game and play with you from beginning to end without them needing to also own the game. This feature was included on developer Hazelight's previous game, A Way Out, which also required cooperative play.

On PS4, It Takes Two includes a free PS5 upgrade, which will let you run a digital PS5 copy as long as the PS5 disc remains in your system. On Xbox, it supports Smart Delivery, meaning it will automatically install the best version your system can run.

A far cry from the gritty prison drama of A Way Out, It Takes Two is a whimsical platformer in a dream-like story, but its subject matter is still serious. With a husband and wife preparing to divorce, they must work together after being transformed into homemade dolls... and possibly rekindle their love along the way.

It Takes Two receive nearly unanimous praise, and in GameSpot's It Takes Two review, Andrew King praised the "wildly varied" levels as well as the lead performances and evolving gameplay mechanics.