It Movie's Pennywise The Clown Terrifies In Engagement Photos

If the It movie has proven anything, it's that there's nothing creepier than an evil clown like Pennywise. That's something Vine star and former Colbert Report production assistant Jesse McLaren set out to prove when his sister asked him to shoot her engagement photos.

He took the pictures but didn't stop there. "My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo," he writes on Twitter. "Countdown until she notices." That tweet was accompanied by four images from the set, in which he's photoshopped Pennywise the Dancing Clown somewhere into the background.

Image credit: Jesse McLaren

One image uses Tim Curry's portrayal of Pennywise from the 1990 TV miniseries, while the other three rely on Bill Skarsgard's take on the evil clown from this year's film. The images themselves--or what can be seen of them, as McLaren has cropped out the faces of his sister and her fiance--are well-done. However, all it takes is one little glimpse of Pennywise to make them equal parts hilarious and downright scary.

Naturally, it didn't take the woman long to realize what he'd done with the photos and thankfully she can take a joke. He shared a text message from his sister on Instagram, who writes, "On one hand, I really hope that you get the help that you need. On the other...I totally want to use these."

Whether the couple actually use the creepy photos remains to be seen but it would certainly make them memorable to anybody who got a copy. You can see all four of the photos on McLaren's Twitter account.