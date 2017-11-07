It Movie Sequel: Jessica Chastain Wants To Play Adult Beverly

Joining the movie would reunite her with the director of Mama.

Last updated by on

Comments
IT Movie Review - Does 'It' Live Up To The Hype? (Spoilers!)
  1. Destiny 2 Week 3 PC Inverted Spire Nightfall and Faction Rally Returns
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds DLC Livestream
  3. GS News Update: Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Estimated Playtime
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Gameplay - Killing The New Frostclaw
  5. Single-Player Games Aren't Really Dying - Reboot 17.5
  6. Final Fantasy 15 Multiplayer Release Date; Microsoft Hunting For New Studios! - GS News Roundup
  7. Justice League VR: Join the League - Wonder Woman Gameplay
  8. GS News Update: Xbox One X Is Out, So Sony UK Just Announced A PS4 Pro Bundle For The Same Price
  9. ARK: Survival Evolved - Respawn - Live Action Trailer by PIXOMONDO
  10. ARK: Survival Evolved - Xbox One Vs. Xbox One X Comparison Trailer
  11. GS News Update: Xbox One X Is For The "Discerning Connoisseur Of Gaming," Exec Says
  12. Need For Speed: Payback - 65 Mustang Derelict Parts Location Guide
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: IT Movie Review - Does 'It' Live Up To The Hype? (Spoilers!)

Since the release of It in theaters, fans have speculated who would play the adult versions of the kids from Derry that defeated Pennywise the Dancing Clown. One name thrown around quite a bit was Jessica Chastain, who many thought was the perfect choice to play a grown-up Beverly Marsh, portrayed as a teenager in the movie by Sophia Lillis.

As it turns out, Chastain herself is a fan of that idea. Speaking to ScreenRant, the actress admits that she would love to join the It sequel. One big selling point is it would reunite her with the brother/sister team of Andy and Barbara Muschietti--who directed and produced the first film, respectively.

"Well, I love Andy and Barbara. I worked with them on Andy's directorial debut, you know, his film, Mama. His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends," Chastain says. "Listen, of course, I want to work ... they’re my friends. They're like my family. Anything that they're doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen."

Mama, the first feature film directed by Andy, was written by both siblings and released in 2013. The horror film starred Chastain, along with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), and was met with critical and box office success. Mama was the only feature film directed by Muschietti, prior to his being hired for It.

No casting for the second chapter of It has been announced thus far. Following the success of the first film, which is based on the Stephen King novel, it was announced that a sequel would arrive in theaters on September 6, 2019--less than two years after the first film. Both Muschiettis will return, along with co-scriptwriter Gary Dauberman. Chastain can next be seen in Molly's Game, in theaters on December 25.

    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)