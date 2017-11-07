It Movie Sequel: Jessica Chastain Wants To Play Adult Beverly

Since the release of It in theaters, fans have speculated who would play the adult versions of the kids from Derry that defeated Pennywise the Dancing Clown. One name thrown around quite a bit was Jessica Chastain, who many thought was the perfect choice to play a grown-up Beverly Marsh, portrayed as a teenager in the movie by Sophia Lillis.

As it turns out, Chastain herself is a fan of that idea. Speaking to ScreenRant, the actress admits that she would love to join the It sequel. One big selling point is it would reunite her with the brother/sister team of Andy and Barbara Muschietti--who directed and produced the first film, respectively.

"Well, I love Andy and Barbara. I worked with them on Andy's directorial debut, you know, his film, Mama. His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends," Chastain says. "Listen, of course, I want to work ... they’re my friends. They're like my family. Anything that they're doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen."

Mama, the first feature film directed by Andy, was written by both siblings and released in 2013. The horror film starred Chastain, along with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), and was met with critical and box office success. Mama was the only feature film directed by Muschietti, prior to his being hired for It.

No casting for the second chapter of It has been announced thus far. Following the success of the first film, which is based on the Stephen King novel, it was announced that a sequel would arrive in theaters on September 6, 2019--less than two years after the first film. Both Muschiettis will return, along with co-scriptwriter Gary Dauberman. Chastain can next be seen in Molly's Game, in theaters on December 25.