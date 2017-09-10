It Makes Record-Setting $117 Million In Opening Weekend

The new Stephen King movie It is not only winning over critics but the film also made a lot of money for its opening weekend. The horror film pulled in $117.2 million over the Friday-Sunday period, according to Entertainment Weekly. That smashed the record for biggest-September opening, far outpacing the previous record-holder (Hotel Transylvania; $48.5 million in 2015). It's also the biggest opening for a horror movie ever, while it's the second-highest debut for a R-rated movie, only behind Deadpool's $132.4 million.

It's opening is the third biggest of 2017, only behind Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Internationally, It is expected to bring in a further $62 million this weekend, boosting the total worldwide haul to around $180 million.

It was directed by Mama's Andy Muschietti and stars an ensemble cast of kids, including Finn Wolfhard, Sophie Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jaeden Liberher, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, and Jeremy Ray Taylor. Set in Derry, Maine, It tells the story of a killer clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) who hunts the children, playing on their darkest fears to try to break them.

The film ends with a nod to a sequel that will take place decades in the future when the kids are grown. It, the clown, returns every 27 years. While It 2 has yet to be officially announced, it seems very likely to happen given the positive critical reaction to the first movie and its commercial success.

Rounding out the top five movies at the US box office this weekend were Home Again ($9 million), The Hitman's Bodyguard ($4.9 million), Annabelle: Creation ($4 million), and Wind River ($3.2 million). You can see the full top 10 list below, as rounded up and compiled by Entertainment Weekly.

