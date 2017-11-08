Is Xbox One X For You?

More power.

Published by on

7 Comments
Is Xbox One X For You? - The Lobby
  1. Harry Potter Game Coming From Pokemon Go Dev; Star Wars Loot Box Prices! - GS News Roundup
  2. Star Wars Battlefront 2's Confusing Multiplayer Progression - The Lobby
  3. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Becoming The Emperor On Endor Full Match Gameplay
  4. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Early Access First Mission, Multiplayer, and Loot Crates
  5. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - 6 New Maps You Haven't Seen
  6. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Tree-Top Battling On Kashyyyk Gameplay
  7. Xbox One X Verdict And Call Of Duty's Return to WW2 - The Lobby
  8. Here's What Makes Mario Odyssey A 10/10 - The Lobby
  9. Why Is Wolfenstein 2 Such A Good Shooter? - The Lobby
  10. Super Mario Odyssey And PlayStation's New Exclusives - The Lobby
  11. How Does Destiny 2's PC Release Affect Its Longevity? - The Lobby
  12. How Assassin's Creed's Year Off Affected The Franchise - The Lobby
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Is Xbox One X For You? - The Lobby

The wait is finally over for Microsoft's newest iteration of the Xbox One.

We've had extensive hands-on time with Xbox One X, along with updated games such as Gears of War 4 and Killer Instinct, and recently published our full review of the new system. If you don't already own an Xbox One, the X is your best bet yet, boasting the most impressive hardware specs on the market.

In the video above, GameSpot's Michael Higham details his time with the XBox One X, what its updated specs mean for the future of consoles, and whether this may be the console for you. For more discussions like the one above, come back to GameSpot every Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT for The Lobby, our weekly video game hangout.

Mike Mahardy on Google+
    •   View Comments (7)
    Join the conversation
    There are 7 comments about this story
    Load Comments (7)