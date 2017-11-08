Is Xbox One X For You?

The wait is finally over for Microsoft's newest iteration of the Xbox One.

We've had extensive hands-on time with Xbox One X, along with updated games such as Gears of War 4 and Killer Instinct, and recently published our full review of the new system. If you don't already own an Xbox One, the X is your best bet yet, boasting the most impressive hardware specs on the market.

In the video above, GameSpot's Michael Higham details his time with the XBox One X, what its updated specs mean for the future of consoles, and whether this may be the console for you.