Is This The Longest Game Name Ever?

Are you ready for this ultra-long game title? It wouldn't fit in the headline, so here it is in full: Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King.

Yes, this first-person RPG dungeon crawler from Experience and Aksys Games has a title that is a full paragraph, made up of multiple complete sentences. Luckily, most people should understand what you're talking about if you just call it "Mon-Yu," which is what we're going to do from now.

As you might expect from its title, Mon-Yu takes inspiration from quirky isekai anime for its JRPG dungeon crawler, which puts you in control of a party of six heroes made up from a variety of classes. This party is tasked with making their way through the Dragon King's tower, Yggdran, collecting stronger loot and levelling up on their way to defeat the Devil Kings--which, coincidentally, is all pretty much explained in the game's title.

The game has a cutesy art style and light-hearted tone, but can still present some difficult gameplay for those who want to tackle its Challenging mode. Players can also choose to play in Carefree or Standard mode.

Mon-Yu released in the west on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.