Is Lost Ark Coming To PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Or Switch On Console?

Smilegate's MMO Lost Ark has launched in the West, and it's doing great on PC, surpassing 500,000 concurrent players on Steam ahead of its wider free-to-play launch later today, February 11. But is the game going to come to console?

Unfortunately, right now we don't know for sure. For now at least, it appears Smilegate and publisher Amazon Games are keen to keep the game on PC alone. Amazon's other recent big PC MMO release, New World, also released exclusively on PC with no plans to launch on console.

Lost Ark's FAQ page has an entry pertaining to possible other platforms. It says, "Will it only be on PC?" And the answer is, "Yes, Lost Ark is only available on PC."

The page doesn't definitively say one way or the other about what could happen in the future, so it seems a console edition hasn't been ruled out, even if there are no public plans for it at the moment. Lost Ark has, in fact, been out since 2019 in South Korea and it never came to console in that region.

Smilegate's other recent big release, CrossfireX, is available on console, so the South Korean studio has a history of supporting platforms outside of PC alone.

Following its early access launch for people who bought the founder's pack, Lost Ark is scheduled to release as free-to-play game for everyone later today, February 11, with some notable fixes at launch. The release has been delayed slightly but is still expected to arrive today.

