Is Lost Ark Coming To PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Or Switch On Console?

Smilegate's PC MMO is doing great on PC, but will it be released on other platforms?

By on

Comments

Smilegate's MMO Lost Ark has launched in the West, and it's doing great on PC, surpassing 500,000 concurrent players on Steam ahead of its wider free-to-play launch later today, February 11. But is the game going to come to console?

Unfortunately, right now we don't know for sure. For now at least, it appears Smilegate and publisher Amazon Games are keen to keep the game on PC alone. Amazon's other recent big PC MMO release, New World, also released exclusively on PC with no plans to launch on console.

Click To Unmute
  1. 7 More Hours With Elden Ring
  2. Horizon Forbidden West | PS4 Gameplay: Shrine Walk
  3. 13 Things You Need to Know about Elden Ring
  4. The Hidden Gems Of The Xbox Activision Acquisition
  5. Attack on Titan & Call of Duty Are At It Again | GameSpot News
  6. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök Hands Off Preview
  7. Star Citizen: Consolidated Outland HoverQuad
  8. Round Deathmatch | NEW STATE MOBILE
  9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - Master Splinter Reveal Trailer
  10. Genshin Impact - Character Teaser - "Yae Miko: Kitsune's Affections"
  11. No Mario Kart 9 Yet From Nintendo But Old Courses Inbound | GameSpot News
  12. The Best Nintendo Direct February 2022 Trailers

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Lost Ark: Launch Gameplay Trailer

Lost Ark's FAQ page has an entry pertaining to possible other platforms. It says, "Will it only be on PC?" And the answer is, "Yes, Lost Ark is only available on PC."

The page doesn't definitively say one way or the other about what could happen in the future, so it seems a console edition hasn't been ruled out, even if there are no public plans for it at the moment. Lost Ark has, in fact, been out since 2019 in South Korea and it never came to console in that region.

Smilegate's other recent big release, CrossfireX, is available on console, so the South Korean studio has a history of supporting platforms outside of PC alone.

Following its early access launch for people who bought the founder's pack, Lost Ark is scheduled to release as free-to-play game for everyone later today, February 11, with some notable fixes at launch. The release has been delayed slightly but is still expected to arrive today.

For more on Lost Ark, check out GameSpot's recent guides below.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Lost Ark
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)