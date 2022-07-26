Is It You? Adds Abilities And A Third Team To The Social-Deduction Formula, Debuts In August

Developers OneXP and Remag have announced that their social deduction game Is It You? will debut in August with a playtest on Steam. The game made for 8-15 players has little mushroom people attempt to survive against a traitorous mushroom in your ranks, using special abilities and conversations with other players to suss out the sus-pect. Sus.

Your teams will be split into Shady Shiitake, Truffle Squad, or a solo role called the Trickster. Instead of just trying to ferret out one murderous mushroom, you're looking to eliminate a critical number of players from the opposing team. You'll be randomly assigned one of 12 roles with special abilities to help you. Those abilities range from revealing others' roles to protecting other players to changing another player's votes.

Oracle can reveal the role of a nearby player.

can reveal the role of a nearby player. Protector can temporarily form a protective shield around a nearby player.

can temporarily form a protective shield around a nearby player. Shaman can chat with or revive a dead player.

can chat with or revive a dead player. Dartist can shoot a dart at a nearby player, killing them.

can shoot a dart at a nearby player, killing them. Influencer can change the vote of another player during a meeting.

can change the vote of another player during a meeting. Hunter can place a snare on the ground that ensnares players on enemy teams.

can place a snare on the ground that ensnares players on enemy teams. Silencer can mute a player until the end of the next meeting.

can mute a player until the end of the next meeting. Normie has no special ability.

You'll need to talk out who you suspect with the proximity chat, bluff your way through your own horrible mushroom crimes, and maybe sell out your friends. You can see some of the zany action in the debut trailer.

To prepare for the launch, there will be a Steam playtest weekend on August 6-7. You can sign up for the test via the Is It You? Steam page. Check out the minimum and recommended specs below.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 8.1

Windows 8.1 Processor: Intel Core i3 2100 (3.10 GHz) / AMD A8 3850 (2.9 GHz)

Intel Core i3 2100 (3.10 GHz) / AMD A8 3850 (2.9 GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 5970 (2GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 5970 (2GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 955 MB available space

955 MB available space Sound Card: Integrated

Recommended: