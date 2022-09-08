Iron Marines Invasion Marches To Mobile Today, And Here's The Launch Trailer

25 different worlds are yours to explore and get attacked on.

By on

Comments

The real-time strategy game Iron Marines Invasion is out today on iOS and Android, and as part of GameSpot Swipe, we got our first look at the launch trailer.

In the trailer, we get a look at the fast-paced strategy gameplay, which uses a cartoony style with clear-cut outlines on characters to make it easy to view on mobile devices. Despite the small screen, however, the battles can get pretty large-scale, so there is plenty to keep track of as you move your troops and choose how to customize them. This includes spending points on upgrading specific skills, which could then dictate how you approach specific situations.

Now Playing: Iron Marines Invasion - Mobile Gameplay Trailer

Alongside battles against armies of enemies, there will also be boss fights in Iron Marines Invasion. We see a brief glimpse of one near the end of the trailer, with a three-eyed tentacle monster popping out of a bright purple portal. Of course, it could be nice and this is all a big misunderstanding, but probably not.

Iron Marines Invasion is a space-odyssey strategy game that features over 25 different worlds, set in a universe where opposing enemy clans threaten to disrupt a five-year peace. In your role as an agent for the Federation, you must explore these different worlds and ensure war doesn't break out. Alongside the main story content, there are also side missions and unique enemies located on each world.

