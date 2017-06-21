Iron Man Features Prominently In Spider-Man Homecoming, But Its Sequel Will Bring In Another Marvel Hero

The fact that upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming also features Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark might not seem unusual given how many characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe appear in each other's movies. However, because it is co-production with Sony, a deal had to be struck to allow Iron Man into the film, and it has now been reported that another Marvel hero will feature in the Homecoming sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second of the three Spider-Man movies that we can expect over the next few years will feature another notable hero from the MCU. This character is not yet known, but the site notes that it won't be Stark next time.

THR also reports that Sony is working on a variety of Spider-Man spinoffs. Although the deal allows Marvel to use the character in its universe, the rights to Spidey and all the associated characters remain with Sony.

Venom is expected in 2018, and a movie focusing on Silver Sable and Black Cat--currently titled Silver and Black--is set to start production later this year. The site also states that, while films based on such iconic villains as Kraven and Mysterio are in the works, the Sinister Six movie is no longer in development.

There was some confusion earlier this week about whether Sony's spinoffs will take place within the MCU. Marvel boss Kevin Feige initially said they wouldn't, but subsequent comments by co-producer Amy Pascal suggested otherwise.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, meanwhile, hits theaters on July 7--check out the latest trailer here.