Iron Galaxy's Brawler Royale Rumbleverse Delayed

Developer Iron Galaxy's free-to-play "brawler royale" Rumbleverse has been delayed, with no new release date announced just yet.

The game was revealed with a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2021 that set the perfect tone for what players could expect, after which curious fans had the chance to play the melee-focused battle royale in what Iron Galaxy billed as a "first look" play session. Rumbleverse was set to release on February 15 for PC and consoles, with Iron Galaxy also selling an early access bundle which would allow owners to start playing on February 8.

"Having Grapital City filled with Rumblers taught us a lot," Iron Galaxy writes in a blog post announcing the delay. "We're excited about the game we're making--and we're glad you are, too--but there's more we want to do to perfect the experience. More than a game, Rumbleverse will be a community that we want to support for a long time. We're going to take the time to make sure we can get that right."

Iron Galaxy is in the process of working with various platforms to refund players who may have purchased the Rumbleverse early access pack. While Iron Galaxy has not issued a new date for when fans can expect to see Rumbleverse resurface, an upcoming playtest on February 12 will allow PC players to take the game for another spin. Interested players need only add Rumbleverse to their wishlist on the Epic Game Store to sign up.

The full version of Rumbleverse, whenever it eventually releases, will include full cross-play support and feature a battle pass alongside the game's first season.