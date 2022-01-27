Iron Galaxy's Brawler Royale Rumbleverse Delayed

The free-to-play brawler won't be launching on February 15 as originally planned, with no new release date given.

By on

Comments

Developer Iron Galaxy's free-to-play "brawler royale" Rumbleverse has been delayed, with no new release date announced just yet.

The game was revealed with a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2021 that set the perfect tone for what players could expect, after which curious fans had the chance to play the melee-focused battle royale in what Iron Galaxy billed as a "first look" play session. Rumbleverse was set to release on February 15 for PC and consoles, with Iron Galaxy also selling an early access bundle which would allow owners to start playing on February 8.

Click To Unmute
  1. PS Plus February Game Revealed… Let The Crumpocalypse Begin | GameSpot News
  2. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - PS4 vs PS5 Graphics Comparison
  3. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Video Review
  4. History of Pokémon Games (Mainline Series)
  5. Crysis 4 (Working Title) Announcement Trailer
  6. Shin Megami Tensei V — Accolades Trailer
  7. Apex Legends: Defiance Launch Trailer
  8. Gran Turismo 7 - Find Your Line Trailer
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Aftermath: Fast Pace Battles Trailer
  10. Summertime Madness - Extended Release Trailer
  11. Two Point Campus | PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW!
  12. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Major Update Announcement

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rumbleverse Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021

"Having Grapital City filled with Rumblers taught us a lot," Iron Galaxy writes in a blog post announcing the delay. "We're excited about the game we're making--and we're glad you are, too--but there's more we want to do to perfect the experience. More than a game, Rumbleverse will be a community that we want to support for a long time. We're going to take the time to make sure we can get that right."

Iron Galaxy is in the process of working with various platforms to refund players who may have purchased the Rumbleverse early access pack. While Iron Galaxy has not issued a new date for when fans can expect to see Rumbleverse resurface, an upcoming playtest on February 12 will allow PC players to take the game for another spin. Interested players need only add Rumbleverse to their wishlist on the Epic Game Store to sign up.

The full version of Rumbleverse, whenever it eventually releases, will include full cross-play support and feature a battle pass alongside the game's first season.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Rumbleverse
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)