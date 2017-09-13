iPhone X Announced And Release Date, Specs, Price, Features Revealed

Apple has announced iPhone X, which will release on November 3. The new handset made its debut during the Apple Keynote 2017 and features an edge-to-edge display with an all-glass design covering both the front and back. This glass is water and dust resistant "at a microscopic level," according to Apple. The 64 GB version of iPhone X starts at $999 / £999, while the 256 GB model costs $1,149 / £1,149. Check out the iPhone X's full specs at the bottom of this article, via Apple.

The screen was described as a "super retina display" which uses a 2436 x 1125 resolution. This is the highest resolution in terms of pixel density ever in an iPhone. The display is an OLED, and also supports HDR and Dolby Vision.

The iPhone X does not feature the home button that has traditionally been on every handset. Instead functions such as waking are done by tapping the screen. You can swipe up from the bottom to go to the Home screen. By swiping up and then holding, you can activate multitasking. Of course, saying, "Hey Siri" will activate the digital assistant, as will holding down the enlarged side button.

Unlocking your phone can now be done by looking at it using "Face ID." The technology is enabled by a "TrueDepth camera system" which has an infrared camera, a dot projector, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor, among other features.

An "A11 bionic neural engine" is used to process face recognition in real-time. This allows Face ID to learn who you are and adapt to the changes, whether that's through facial hear, glasses, or hats. Face ID, Apple claims, can't be spoofed by photographs or masks. Information is all processed on the phone, and not sent to a server.

Apple states that there's a 1 in 1 million chance that a random person could look at your iPhone X and unlock it--that's compared to 1 in 50,000 chance for previous phones' Touch ID. This is lower if the person shares genetic data with you, but still extremely unlikely. In addition, Face ID works with Apple Pay, allow you to look at your phone to make payment. Other applications developed by third-parties will also support Face ID.

Another benefit the TrueDepth camera delivers is the ability to create and control emojis using your face. These can be shared through iMessage and there will be "a dozen different animated emojis." There's also integration with Snapchat, which lets iPhone X owners put more detailed masks on their faces.

iPhone X has dual 12 megapixel cameras with dual optical image stabilization, a Quad-LED True Tone flash, zero shutter lag, larger and faster sensors. The camera supports new portrait lighting features and is "tuned" for AR apps. The front camera lets you take portrait mode selfies that use portrait lighting, allowing you to have better selfies. All of this is powered by the A11 chip.

In terms of battery life, Apple says the iPhone X lasts two more hours more than the iPhone 7. It supports wireless charging and Apple has created a new matt called "AirPower" that uses Qi charging for iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch, and AirPods. AirPower launches in 2018. Pre-orders for the iPhone X, meanwhile, open on October 27 before the phone launches on November 3.

Click here to watch the Apple Keynote 2017 for the new iPhone 8 release date and see the other major announcements from Apple's big event. We'll report back with the major announcements, and you can also follow along with GameSpot sister site CNET.

Elsewhere at the event, Journey developer thatgamecompany revealed Sky, a new game for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. Apple also announced a new Apple TV model and revealed the new iPhone 8's release date and price.

iPhone X Full Specs

Size And Weight

Height: 5.65 inches (143.6 mm)

Width: 2.79 inches (70.9 mm)

Depth: 0.30 inch (7.7 mm)

Weight: 6.14 ounces (174 grams)

Display

Super Retina HD display

5.8-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED Multi-Touch display

HDR display

2436-by-1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)

True Tone display

Wide color display (P3)

3D Touch

625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously

Chip

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture

Neural engine

Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

Camera

12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras

Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture

Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture

Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 10x

Portrait mode

Portrait Lighting (beta)

Dual optical image stabilization

Six‑element lens

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Sapphire crystal lens cover

Backside illumination sensor

Hybrid IR filter

Autofocus with Focus Pixels

Tap to focus with Focus Pixels

Live Photos with stabilization

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Improved local tone mapping

Body and face detection

Exposure control

Noise reduction

Auto HDR for photos

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Timer mode

Photo geotagging

Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

Video Recording

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Optical image stabilization for video

Optical zoom; 6x digital zoom

Quad-LED True Tone flash

Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

Time‑lapse video with stabilization

Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p)

Continuous autofocus video

Body and face detection

Noise reduction

Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video

Playback zoom

Video geotagging

Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264

TrueDepth Camera

7MP camera

Portrait mode

Portrait Lighting (beta)

Animoji

1080p HD video recording

Retina Flash

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Auto HDR

Backside illumination sensor

Body and face detection

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Exposure control

Timer mode

Power And Battery

Lasts up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7

Talk time (wireless):

Up to 21 hours

Internet use:

Up to 12 hours

Video playback (wireless):

Up to 13 hours

Audio playback (wireless):

Up to 60 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge 30 minutes

