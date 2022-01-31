iPhone's "Hey Siri" Can Now Be Used To Cast Harry Potter Spells

If you're a Harry Potter fan who also happens to be rocking an iPhone, you're going to like this one: You can now use Siri to cast spells that perform tasks on your phone.

Transforming yourself from a muggle into a wizard is a quick and easy process--you'll just need to turn Siri into your own personal wand first. You'll obviously want to ensure you've got "Hey Siri" turned on, then you can go to Settings > Siri & Search to turn on "Listen for Hey Siri". Lastly, make sure you toggle on "Allow Siri When Locked" to make the most of the voice assistant's spell-casting abilities. And with that, you're all set.

Here are the three built-in spells you can cast right now:

"Lumos" turns on your iPhone's flashlight.

"Nox" turns off your iPhone's flashlight.

"Accio [app name]" will open the desired app on your iPhone.

These helpful spells are great, but there are actually a variety of other custom spells that you can set up using Shortcuts. Gadget Hacks has compiled a comprehensive list of these, but a few of the most useful include "Sonorus" and "Quietus" for turning your volume up and down and "Silencio" setting your iPhone into Do Not Disturb mode.

As a cool side note, the "Lumos" and "Nox" spells also work using Google Assistant on Android devices. So not only can this neat feature control your phone's flashlight, but you can even turn on and off your Nest-connected smart bulbs at home.