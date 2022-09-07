iPhone 14, New Watches, And AirPod Pro 2 Announced At Apple "Far Out" Event

Apple held its "Far Out" event, and as expected, the centerpiece of the showcase was a new smart phone model, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. But that wasn't all that Cupertino showed at its event, as it also debuted its next-generation models of the Apple Watch, along with new the new AirPod Pro 2 wireless headphones.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple showed off the next generation of its iPhone, which as usual will come in two sizes: iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus. The two models sport 6.1-inch and 6.7 inch screens, respectively. Both models feature improved thermal performance, a ceremic shield for water and dust resistance, and the A15 Bionic chip with an 8-core GPU.

They also feature a new 12 megapixel camera, which promises a faster aperture for better motion freezing and sensor-shift. They also both use a new image signal processor to power their new camera features. That will let you do things like combine multiple frames into a single image, with a "Photonic engine" to apply the fusion on uncompressed images. Action mode will let you take smoother videos while in motion, without using extra gear, and it supports Dolby Vision HDR.

The new models will come in five colors. Apple also promises all-day battery life, with a charge equivalent to the one found in the Pro Max models at launch. These models will use eSIM, and this time none of the models will use a physical SIM card.

Apple also touted its crash detection feature, which was a major part of its focus for its new Apple Watch products as well. Another emergency feature is a revision to the emergency SOS functionality, which will let you point the phone towards satellites to use the SOS feature even if you don't otherwise have service.

Preorders will begin September 9. The iPhone 14 will be available September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus will follow on October 7.

Apple Watch Series 8 And Apple Watch Ultra

Apple also showed off not one but two new models of its Apple Watch: the Apple Watch Series 8 and the more rugged Apple Watch Ultra.