iPhone 13 Expected At Apple's Digital Event On September 14

Apple has announced a date for its annual fall event, which will take place digitally on September 14. The event is a staple on the tech calander, with Apple widely expected to announce the iPhone 13 during this year's proceedings.

September events and new iPhones have become synonymous with each other, and this year seems no different. Rumors have already suggested that the iPhone 13 won't deviate greatly from the designs of the iPhone 12, but might feature smaller upgrades that bring them in-line with modern Android devices. Suggestions of a 120Hz display are strong, as well as a redesign of the notch to make it slightly smaller while still offering FaceID support.

Other rumors point towards the potential of satellite communication, which Apple might use for emergency calls when cellular networks are unavailable. Others hint at astronomy features that have arrived recently on Google's own Pixel line of devices, which might fight with the starry night sky seen in the event's invitation.

Outside of the iPhone, the event could also be host to announcements across the rest of Apple's range. The Apple Watch is due for a refresh, with rumors suggesting a redesign that flattens the corners and increases the screen a further 1mm in both sizes. This, however, could skip the show entirely, with reports that production delays might stall the release. Apple is also due to reveal 14 and 16-inch MacBooks with its in-house M1 Apple Silicon chips, since the only laptops using them currently are the smaller MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Outside of new product reveals, Apple is still fighting with Epic Games in court over App Store royalties, among other things. Recently in South Korea, the government ruled that Apple and Google can no longer force app developers to use its internal payment systems, potentially opening the floodgates to similar legislation in other regions.