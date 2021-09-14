New Game Pass Games Fortnite Color Bottle Locations Tracing The Stars Quest Guide Deathloop Review PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite NPC Locations
Login / Sign Up

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Announced, Have Big Improvements For Games

The new A15 Bionic chips sounds like a big Apple silicon upgrade for the bursting mobile gaming scene.

By on

1 Comments

Apple has announced its latest iPhone, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. If you've been paying attention to smartphone upgrades, you'll probably have guessed that all the new features are small--the cameras are better, there's some neat new software tricks, and the screen is slightly brighter. The iPhone 13 is no different, even with its new A15 chip. But it's this chip that could be a big deal for mobile gaming.

With huge games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, and more, mobile gaming requires more power than ever before. Couple this with advancements in game engines, such as Fortnite moving to Unreal Engine 5, and it's simple to understand that smartphones will need to keep up. Apple's silicon has been ahead of the competition for years now, but the A15 makes a big deal about being better for gaming.

Click To Unmute
  1. New Marvel’s Wolverine Details Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. Back 4 Blood - Official Campaign Cinematic Trailer
  3. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Trailer
  4. Diablo II: Resurrected - Official Cinematic Trailer
  5. Deathloop Early Gameplay Livestream
  6. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Story Trailer
  7. Deathloop Video Review
  8. Fortnite Season 7 Finale Event Gameplay - Operation: Sky Fire
  9. 15 Best PlayStation Exclusives To Play Right Now
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To Aliens: Fireteam Elite's Guns
  11. Free Far Cry 6 DLC Plans Revealed | GameSpot News
  12. Halo Insider - How To Get Prepared For Flighting Tests

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 11 Minutes of Genshin Impact Aloy Gameplay

In the iPhone 13, the A15 chip features a 4-core GPU for accelerated gaming performance, with Apple claiming that you can expect up to 30% faster performance in games. The iPhone 13 Pro is a step further, with a 5-core GPU letting you take advantage of the phone's 120Hz True Motion display. Both models feature OLED panels, just like last year, so you don't have to go all in with the Pro for the best-looking display, but that extra horsepower might be useful if you really need all the performance you can get.

This doesn't just apply to native apps either. The iPhone 13, like many other smartphones, will be a great device for game streaming, whether it's just remote play with your Xbox Series X|S and PS5 or cloud gaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming or Google Stadia (although native support for either is still missing on iOS). Having more GPU performance will only serve to make these gaming experiences smoother, and the benefit of 5G in both the standard and Pro models mean you can take advantage of the low latencies the technology offers, if you're in a supported region.

The iPhone 13 launches on September 24 for $799, while the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max launch on the same day for $999 and $1099 respectively. All models now start at a base of 128GB of storage, and improvement from last year without a price bump.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mobile
Gaming Tech
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)