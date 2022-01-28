iOS 15.4 Beta Adds Support For PS5 DualSense Controller's Adaptive Triggers

15.4 is still in beta, but reports are trickling in on what to expect.

While the addition of the new lip bite emoji looks to be the most discourse-provoking update from Apple's iOS 15.4 beta update, there's a sprinkle of gaming news that might intrigue PlayStation 5 controller owners. According to MacRumors, the upcoming iOS 15.4 will support DualSense adaptive trigger features, which will bring the gaming experience on iPhone and iPad closer to what it's like to use the controller on its native console.

iOS 15.4 is still in beta, and it remains to be seen if this support will make it into the full release. In the meantime, if you haven't hooked up your DualSense controller to your Apple devices and want to know how, you can check out our guide on how to use a PS5 DualSense controller on an iPhone.

Another new update in iOS 15.4 includes Face ID that works with masked faces, a feature first spotted by Brandon Butch and MacRumors. This will apparently no longer require you to wear an Apple Watch, as is currently the case. Face ID's glasses recognition will also improve in iOS 15.4.

But yes, more importantly, there will be over 30 new emojis added in the 15.4 update. Unicode Consortium, the non-profit devoted to developing and enforcing unicode standards--which encompasses all our emojis, so we could consider them the emoji overlords--shared what the set will look like. The exact design will differ from platform to platform, but we'll be getting a queen emoji, an empty bird nest, a filled bird nest, a handful of kidney beans (three to be exact), and much more.

In other DualSense controller news, there's been an array of colorways released over the past few months with more to come. You can check out order guides for the blue/pink DualSense controllers and the black/red DualSense controllers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

