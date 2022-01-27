IO Interactive Offers To Upgrade All Hitman 3 Versions After Rocky Steam Launch

Following Hitman 3’s rough launch on Steam, IO Interactive has announced that all purchases of the game on the platform will receive a free upgrade to a better edition.

Hitman 3 received excellent reviews upon its initial release last year, but some fans weren’t particularly happy with IO Interactive’s choice to keep the PC version of the game exclusive to Epic Games Store for one year. When it was finally released on Steam last week at full price, many took it as an opportunity to formally express their discontent about not receiving any sort of launch discount by giving the game poor reviews.

In addition to fans’ frustrations with the one-year exclusivity deal and launch price, Hitman 3’s Steam debut came with a host of technical issues, too. Most notably, many players have dealt with server connectivity problems and random crashes.

As a response to these issues, IO Interactive has issued a statement agreeing to upgrade all purchased versions of the game. “Our Hitman 3 launch on Steam didn’t go as planned,” the statement reads. “Ultimately, we didn’t meet our own expectations of a launch experience and we don’t like that our Steam community is beginning their Hitman 3 journey in this way.”

The updates will be rolling out through Steam today, January 27, and will apply to any purchases of the game made until February 19. Those who bought the standard edition can upgrade to the deluxe edition, while deluxe edition owners are eligible for an upgrade to the Seven Deadly Sins Collection.

If you’re looking to take advantage of this offer, IO states that all you must do is “simply launch your Steam copy of Hitman 3 and the new content from your free upgrade will be waiting for you to enjoy.”