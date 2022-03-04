Interactive Elden Ring Map Will Keep You From Getting Completely Lost

The Lands Between of Elden Ring makes for some sizeable land to explore, and with numerous points of interest available that will take you off the beaten path, it's easy to get lost in this expansive area. Fortunately, there's a handy resource available in this interactive map hosted by MapGenie.

It's full of useful markers, pointing the way towards numerous dungeons, sites of grace, overworld boss encounters, and where to find some of those creepy pot-people lurking on the map. Naturally, the map can be considered a huge interactive spoiler and just gazing at it can ruin a few surprises in case you haven't sunk too much time into Elden Ring just yet.

If you're happy to ignore the warnings though, the Lands Between map could turn out to be invaluable. Not only does it have resource-rich areas listed on it, but you can also customize it with as many icons as you want and save your discoveries on it. It'll undoubtedly come in handy for those players looking to wring every drop of content out of Elden Ring, so it's a handy link to bookmark.

For more help with the game, you can check our Elden Ring guides hub for numerous walkthroughs. We have guides on bosses such as Margit the Fell and the Tree Sentinel, and we've also got walkthroughs on how to two-hand weapons, where to find Golden Seeds, and everything you need to know about flasks.

If you're playing something else this weekend that features a large overworld to explore, chances are good that MapGenie has an interactive map for you to make use of as well, as the site has pages for Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Pokemon: Legends Arceus in its library.