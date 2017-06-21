"Intense Restaurant Sim" Cook, Serve, Delicious 2 Now Has A Release Date And Price

Cook, Serve, Delicious 2, described by the developer as "the most intense restaurant sim ever made," now has a release date and a price, and it's coming very soon. Developer Vertigo Gaming announced on the game's Steam page that it'll be released on August 24 for $13. Alongside the release details, Vertigo also published a new trailer, which you can see below.

In addition, the developer shared a lot of new information about the game's features. For instance, Cook, Serve, Delicious 2 will include restaurant customization that'll let you improve and personalize your business. You start out with a dark, gray room, but as you progress, you'll unlock new items to decorate the restaurant.

There'll also be a new local co-op mode that tasks two players with being chefs and dealing with the orders coming in. In addition to gamepad support, this mode will also support two players on mouse-and-keyboard--one player uses a mouse, while the other plays on the keyboard.

You can read more about the game on the developer's blog post and over at its Steam page. And if you want to check out the first game for yourself, Cook, Serve, Delicious will be discounted 80% to $2 on Steam starting tomorrow.