Intel's Unison App Lets You Send Text Messages And More From PC

Intel announced a new feature called Unison, an app that allows users to sync their iOS or Android device with their PC. This includes being able to make calls and send text messages on the PC, as well as a more frictionless transfer of photos and files. Users can also push their phone notifications to the PC.

It's very reminiscent of what Apple has done to link the iPhone and Mac products, and it looks like Intel wants to create its own ecosystem of synced devices.

Unison will be exclusively available on Evo laptops.

"The advantage we can bring to a PC user that’s got a well-designed Windows PC is not having to choose their device based on the PC they have. They have an iPhone, they have an Android phone, any device they want to use will be able to connect with this capability," Intel VP of mobile innovation Josh Newman told The Verge.

In related Intel news, the company just announced its own version of graphical upscaling called XeSS. The news accompanies Intel's previous unveiling of its new graphics card Intel Arc A-series.