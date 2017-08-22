Intel's First Batch Of 8th Generation CPUs Revealed, Desktop Version Coming In Fall

Intel's 8th generation of processors should excite PC gamers as it's the company's response to the recent resurgence of AMD's Ryzen CPUs. However, desktop users are going to have to wait a little while longer; the new CPU family will kick off with four different mobile processors. These were the only SKUs Intel detailed for the first reveal of its new generation of CPUs, although desktop version are scheduled to release sometime in the fall.

The CPUs that were revealed are said to be a refresh of the 7th-generation Kaby Lake architecture, but still pack a large performance boost in the laptop space. Intel claims a 40% overall improvement over the previous generation, which can be attributed to the fact that these new U-series processors come with four cores and eight threads--the 7th-generation U-series CPUs were only dual-core and four-thread chips.

The following chart outlines the specifications for the four new processors:

CPU Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock i7-8650U 4 / 8 1.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (1, 2 cores)

3.9 GHz (all cores) i7-8550U 4 / 8 1.8 GHz 4.0 GHz (1, 2 cores)

3.7 GHz (all cores) i5-8350U 4 / 8 1.7 GHz 3.6 GHz (1, 2, all cores) i5-8250U 4 / 8 1.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (1, 2, all cores)

As for the integrated graphics processor, all four CPUs will continue to use the Intel HD 620 but is being rebranded as the Intel UHD 620 to indicate its 4K video capability. The integrated GPU will also sport a slightly higher maximum clock speed at 1150 MHz for the Core i7 and 1100 MHz for the Core i5.

Intel states that over 145 products will feature these new CPUs in early September. And although details were scarce on what the new desktop versions will look like, Intel confirmed that some SKUs will be built with the more efficient 10nm manufacturing process, which would be a first for the company.