Insomniac's Wolverine Is Launching In 2023, Or At Least Microsoft Thinks It Is

Insomniac's PlayStation-exclusive Wolverine game may be arriving sooner than expected, as Microsoft has indicated the game could launch in 2023.

Marvel's Wolverine was revealed during a PlayStation Showcase last year, but it wasn't expected to release any time soon. However, as spotted by Tech4Gamers, some recent filings from Microsoft in relation to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority's Activision Blizzard acquisition investigation claim that Wolverine will release in 2023.

In the document, Microsoft noted how PlayStation has a "large portfolio of high-quality exclusive content," arguing that the latter wouldn't be massively affected by the acquisition. Microsoft goes on to note the range of exclusive titles coming to the console, saying, "PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken."

Insomniac is also developing Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and it assured fans just this week that the game would still be out in 2023, but Wolverine doesn't currently have a release window. That makes the inclusion of this title from Microsoft an odd one.

It's unclear if Microsoft knows something that we don't, but it's also just possible that there was a misinterpretation about Wolverine's release date on Microsoft's part somewhere along the line.

Microsoft has been quite busy with the CMA in recent months as the UK watchdog has been fairly vigilant in its investigation over the acquisition. In September Sony said that the deal would have "major negative implications" for gamers. Just last week Microsoft dismissed Sony and the CMA's claims, believing that the watchdog has taken Sony's claims on without conducting an appropriate level of critical review.