Inscryption Wins Game Of The Year At GDC Awards

This year's Game Developers Choice Awards--which are annually presented at the Game Developers Conference--have given top honors to Inscryption. Developed by Daniel Mullins Games, the spooky deck-builder was up against the fiercely cathartic competition in the form of Unpacking. Both games were nominated for excellence in audio, excellence in design, excellence in narrative, and the Independent Games Festival Awards' Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Inscryption won both the IGF grand prize and the GDC game of the year accolades, which marked the first time in the history of the events that a game won both awards. Unpacking walked away with awards for Best Audio and Innovation from GDC, while Inscryption added excellence in audio and design prizes to its list of accolades.

Beyond those two games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart won awards for best visual art and best technology, Psychonauts 2 won the prize for best narrative, and Valheim picked up an award for the best debut of 2022. Unsurprisingly, It Takes Two picked up more prizes that it could add to its trophy shelf alongside its blockbuster performance at various awards shows.

You can see the full list of winners below:

2022 Game Developers Choice Awards winners

Best Debut -- Valheim

-- Valheim Best Visual Art -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Audio -- Unpacking

Unpacking Best Narrative -- Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 Social Impact Award -- Boyfriend Dungeon

Boyfriend Dungeon Innovation Award -- Unpacking

Unpacking Best Technology -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Design -- It Takes Two

It Takes Two Audience Award -- Valheim

Valheim Game of the Year -- Inscryption

Inscryption Ambassador Award -- Steven Spohn

Steven Spohn Lifetime Achievement Award -- Yuji Horii

2022 Independent Games Festival Awards winners

Best Student Game -- Live Adventure

-- Live Adventure Excellence in Design -- Inscryption

-- Inscryption Excellence in Visual Art -- Papetura

-- Papetura Excellence in Audio -- Inscryption

-- Inscryption Nuovo Award -- Memory Card

-- Memory Card Excellence in Narrative -- Inscryption

-- Inscryption Audience Award -- Mini Motorways

-- Mini Motorways Seumas McNally Grand Prize -- Inscryption

"Inscryption is an outstanding deck-building card game--until it isn't. At around the halfway mark, the compelling, run-based structure of its core card battles and the intriguingly sinister atmosphere both transform into less interesting versions of themselves," David Wildgoose said in GameSpot's Inscryption review."