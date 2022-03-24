Inscryption Wins Game Of The Year At GDC Awards
Inscryption also earned the grand prize at the Independent Games Festival Awards, making history in the process.
This year's Game Developers Choice Awards--which are annually presented at the Game Developers Conference--have given top honors to Inscryption. Developed by Daniel Mullins Games, the spooky deck-builder was up against the fiercely cathartic competition in the form of Unpacking. Both games were nominated for excellence in audio, excellence in design, excellence in narrative, and the Independent Games Festival Awards' Seumas McNally Grand Prize.
Inscryption won both the IGF grand prize and the GDC game of the year accolades, which marked the first time in the history of the events that a game won both awards. Unpacking walked away with awards for Best Audio and Innovation from GDC, while Inscryption added excellence in audio and design prizes to its list of accolades.
Beyond those two games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart won awards for best visual art and best technology, Psychonauts 2 won the prize for best narrative, and Valheim picked up an award for the best debut of 2022. Unsurprisingly, It Takes Two picked up more prizes that it could add to its trophy shelf alongside its blockbuster performance at various awards shows.
You can see the full list of winners below:
2022 Game Developers Choice Awards winners
- Best Debut -- Valheim
- Best Visual Art -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Audio -- Unpacking
- Best Narrative -- Psychonauts 2
- Social Impact Award -- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Innovation Award -- Unpacking
- Best Technology -- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Design -- It Takes Two
- Audience Award -- Valheim
- Game of the Year -- Inscryption
- Ambassador Award -- Steven Spohn
- Lifetime Achievement Award -- Yuji Horii
2022 Independent Games Festival Awards winners
- Best Student Game -- Live Adventure
- Excellence in Design -- Inscryption
- Excellence in Visual Art -- Papetura
- Excellence in Audio -- Inscryption
- Nuovo Award -- Memory Card
- Excellence in Narrative -- Inscryption
- Audience Award -- Mini Motorways
- Seumas McNally Grand Prize -- Inscryption
"Inscryption is an outstanding deck-building card game--until it isn't. At around the halfway mark, the compelling, run-based structure of its core card battles and the intriguingly sinister atmosphere both transform into less interesting versions of themselves," David Wildgoose said in GameSpot's Inscryption review."
