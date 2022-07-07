Inscryption Is Coming To PlayStation Consoles

Daniel Mullins, the creator of Inscryption, has confirmed that the card-based roguelike is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Mullins shared the announcement on the Playstation Blog post, though a release date has yet to be revealed. Inscryption was previously released on PC back in October 2021, and had recently been released for both Mac and Linux.

PlayStation users will also receive exclusive features in-game, including a talking Stoat Card that'll play audio from your controller. In addition to the Stoat Card, haptic feedback will be implemented to give a more immersive experience.

Inscryption is a roguelike card-based game with psychological horror sprinkled in. At the start of the game, players find themselves stuck in a cabin with a stranger known as Leshy, and all you see is their eyes looking at you. The only way to escape Leshy is through a "unique set of cards." As players progress further in-game, not only will your deck of cards grow, but you'll also be able to explore the cabin and solve puzzles that will earn you more cards.

In GameSpot's review of Inscryption where David Wildgoose states, "The first act is just brilliant. Not only is the core card game at its best, but it's also where those mechanics are best served by the richly atmospheric trappings surrounding them."

