Injustice 2's Starfire Gameplay Revealed

The next DLC fighter coming to Injustice 2 is Starfire, but up until now we hadn't seen much more than her appearance. Today, though, developer NetherRealm showed off Starfire gameplay for the first time.

The studio showed Starfire's trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. The short video gives a good idea of what sort of fighter she'll be. She'll float, fly around, and create weapons and projectiles out of green energy. Check it out above.

"As the next Queen of Tamaran, Princess Koriand'r found herself the victim of her fratricidal sister's vengeful plot that resulted in their planet being conquered," the video's description states. "Now a royal exile on Earth, Koriand'r uses her ability to absorb and convert ultraviolet energy as Starfire."

Starfire is coming sometime in August, and she'll presumably be made available first for owners of the $20 Fighter Pack 1. The pack also comes with Red Hood and the recently released Sub-Zero.

A total of at least nine characters, including the three in Fighter Pack 1, will be released as DLC for Injustice 2. During its SDCC livestream, NetherRealm's Ed Boon teased the next fighter pack, saying that the announcement video is coming soon. "Of all the characters we're going to reveal, we'll have the biggest 'wow' for the last one we're going to show," he said.