Injustice 2's Red Hood Coming "Soon," New Screenshot Released

The first three DLC characters for Injustice 2 have already been revealed but without any indication of when they will arrive. At least one of those three, Red Hood, is apparently launching in the near future.

Developer NetherRealm Studios' creative director, Ed Boon, shared the news on Twitter today, stating simply in a tweet, "Red Hood coming soon." This was accompanied by the screenshot below, which shows him lying on his back, juggling an opponent in the air with a pair of handguns.

Red Hood is on his way to the game as part of Fighter Pack 1, which also consists of Starfire and Sub-Zero (from Mortal Kombat, NetherRealm's other fighting game series). The original announcement offered only a tease of what they each look like in Injustice 2, but no actual gameplay, making this screenshot our first real glimpse of Red Hood in the game.

A release date and price for Fighter Pack 1 have not been announced. We'll report back as NetherRealm shares more.