Injustice 2's Next Fighter Pack DLC Will Be Revealed Next Week

The third character from Injustice 2's Fighter Pack 1 DLC, the Teen Titan Starfire, may have just released, but players won't have to wait too long to get a look at the game's next DLC fighters. Warner Bros. announced that the three characters who'll comprise Injustice 2's Fighter Pack 2 will be revealed at Gamescom.

The new characters will be unveiled during a livestream on August 23. The stream begins at 4 AM PT/7 AM ET/12 PM CET and will also broadcast a Celebrity Charity Competition between DJs Steve Aoki and Don Diablo. The two will face off in a best-of-five contest of Injustice 2. Fans can watch the live stream on NetherRealm's Twitch channel.

Nine DLC characters are planned for the superhero fighting game. In addition to Starfire, Fighter Pack 1 introduced Red Hood and Mortal Kombat's iconic ninja, Sub-Zero, to the roster. Players can purchase Fighter Pack 1 for $20; those who picked up the Ultimate Edition of the game will receive all of the DLC characters at no extra cost.

We don't yet know which characters will be part of Fighter Pack 2, but NetherRealm boss Ed Boon teased that fans will be happy. "Of all the characters we're going to reveal, we'll have the biggest 'wow' for the last one we're going to show," Boon said.