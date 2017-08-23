Injustice 2's Fighter Pack 2 DLC Characters Feature Hellboy

The next batch of three DLC characters for Injustice 2 has been announced. As part of Gamescom, WB and NetherRealm Studios released a trailer showcasing the main additions in Fighter Pack 2. Like Fighter Pack 1, this new DLC consists of three new characters.

One of these is a carryover from NetherRealm's other fighting game series, Mortal Kombat. Raiden is joined by DC bad guy Black Manta and the biggest surprise of the bunch--Hellboy. The trailer (watch it below) doesn't show off any gameplay, instead showing poor Sub-Zero being launched into a wall by Raiden. From there, the three new characters have a showdown, with Hellboy snatching one of Black Manta's missiles out of the air and using it to light a cigar.

Fighter Pack 2 goes on sale on September 12, with its first character also being available that day. The press release doesn't specify who that will be, but the trailer suggests Black Manta will be the first of the three characters to debut. It states a worldwide gameplay reveal for him is coming on Sunday, May 27, which appears to be a typo--it looks as if that will be happening this Sunday, August 27. You can probably safely set your schedule for 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET / 12 AM BST for a stream on NetherRealm's Twitch channel.

Fighter Pack 2 is included with Injustice 2's Ultimate Edition or can be purchased separately. Fighter Pack 1 was priced at $20, with its individual characters--Sub-Zero, Red Hood, and Starfire--costing $6 each. There's no word yet on what other content will be included with Fighter Pack 2; its predecessor included a shader pack and a Premiere skin.