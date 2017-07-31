Injustice 2 Update Out Now, Here Are The Patch Notes

The latest update for Injustice 2 is now live, and as was the case last month, it's a rather sizable one. Along with the usual assortment of stability and bug fixes, the patch makes a long list of tweaks and improvements to the game.

Like July's update, the bulk of the August patch is comprised of character fixes and adjustments. Most notably, today's update makes changes to a number of characters' moves to further improve the game's balancing. Developer NetherRealm has detailed all of the changes on the game's website, but you can find the full patch notes at the bottom of this story.

The latest character for Injustice 2, Starfire, is set to make her debut sometime in August. At San Diego Comic-Con, NetherRealm gave fans their first close look at the Princess of Tamaran with a new trailer that highlighted her unique offense. She's the third confirmed DLC character for the game thus far, following Red Hood and the recently released Sub-Zero. All three are included in purchased the game's $20 Fighter Pack 1 DLC. At least six other DLC characters are planned for the game as well.

Recently, NetherRealm also gave fans a glimpse at the next potential Premier skin: Bizarro Superman. Studio head Ed Boon shared a picture of the skin on Twitter last week. No release date has been announced for it yet, however.

Injustice 2 August Update Patch Notes

General Gameplay Fixes

General stability improvements

Many move list corrections

Fixed some currency/mother box exploits

Many improvements to the stability of King of the Hill

Improvements to AI logic

Attacks that collide with a Roll Escape's invulnerability now act as if they have missed (previously this acted as a block)

Flip Stance button can no longer activate a roll when you are knocked down

Medium Attack and Heavy Attack can no longer activate a roll when you are knocked down with Button Shortcuts On in controller settings

Fixed a one frame window in which diagonals could be used for specials when performing a cancel or wakeup attack with Input Shortcuts set to Off

Holding directions no longer stores that direction in the buffer for dashing with Alternate Controls set to On

Fixed some rare occurrences of a match extension that would not cause both players to be reset to neutral

Fix for a one frame window that could cause a dash in the wrong direction if the opponent has just performed a teleport

Fixed issues with visual effects not disappearing correctly after being evaded by a projectile immune move

Fixed bug causing some non-projectile attacks being able to be avoided by projectile immune moves in rare circumstances

Improved hotfix data application to apply right after boot when available

There is now an Overflow Warning which notifies the player when their overflow is full

Added icons to show when playing with Competitive Mode On or in Tournament Mode to the gameplay HUD

Improved display of Daily Challenges in the Main Menu

The following changes previously disabled in Competitive/Tournament mode are now enabled for all modes: Atrocitus -- additional damage added after Napalm Vomit attacks inside of a combo will now use the correct combo damage scaling Bane -- Mercenary’s Elbow when meter-burned will no longer do unscaled damage Black Adam -- Adjusted Air Boot Stomp ability to be able to cross up when an opponent was in the corner Braniac -- If a Beta Strike Character Power is active when a throw escape occurs, it is destroyed Captain Cold -- No longer continues to gain Character Power meter if transitioned while holding Cyclotron Charge Superman -- Air Heat Vision follow up from Rising Grab is now a hard knockdown to prevent it from being punishable on hit in certain circumstances



Stage Specific Fixes

Batcave -- Fixed rare issue where players could use the chain swing interaction to move outside the boundaries of the stage

-- Fixed rare issue where players could use the chain swing interaction to move outside the boundaries of the stage Brainiac Ship -- Drone interaction respawn timer is now 4 seconds (from 2)

-- Drone interaction respawn timer is now 4 seconds (from 2) Fortress of Solitude -- Wall punch interaction cooldown is now 4 seconds (from 3)

-- Wall punch interaction cooldown is now 4 seconds (from 3) Metropolis -- Fixed bug that could cause the camera to move away from the fighters when valve interaction was used

-- Fixed bug that could cause the camera to move away from the fighters when valve interaction was used Kahndaq -- Wall punch interaction cooldown is now 4 seconds (from 3)

-- Wall punch interaction cooldown is now 4 seconds (from 3) Red Sun Prison -- Drone summon interaction cooldown is now 4 seconds (from 2)

Character Specific Fixes

Aquaman

Huzzah (Away + Light, Medium, Hard) has 3 more recovery frames

Rising Trident (Down + Medium) has 1 more startup frame and 3 less active frames

Trident Rush & Trident Rush MeterBurn do less damage for each hit

Tentacle Strike MeterBurn now does an additional hit that causes a hard knockdown

From The Deep MeterBurn Gear Ability base damage reduced from 6 to 4

Atroticus

Slightly Increased the amount of character power meter drained from Atrocitus when push-blocked while Dex-Starr is out

Slightly increased the amount of Character Power Meter drained for using Blood Ball, Hate Pounce, or Regurgitate Rage Gear Ability while Dex-Starr is active

Significantly increased the amount of Character Power Meter drained for using Blood Wall while Dex-Starr is active

Reduced the cancel advantage of the second to last hit of Blood Ritual (Towards + Medium, Medium, Hard) by 3

Napalm Vomit has 5 less active frames and 3 more frames of recovery on miss

Napalm Vomit block advantage properties adjusted to be more consistent between close and long ranges

Bane

Base stats adjusted to have 50 less strength, 50 less health, and 100 more defense

Base damage of most normal attacks and special moves have been increased by 1

Brutal Jab (Light) now has 7 startup frames (down from 9)

Brutal Hammerfist (Medium) base damage increased to 5 (from 3)

Spine Buster MeterBurn (Towards + Medium, Down, Light + Hard MeterBurn) base damage increased to 8 (from 3)

Knightfall (Away + Medium, Light) base damage increased to 9 (from 6)

Bane Bomb MeterBurn base damage increased to 16 (from 13)

Body Press MeterBurn Gear Ability base damage increased to 18.8 (from 15.8)

Batman

Fixed bug preventing the use of negative edge to perform Bat Swarm with Release Check On in controller settings

Pressing a button not bound to any attacks after performing Air Scatter Bombs MB will no longer prevent further inputs

Slightly increased combo damage scaling after Mechanical Bats Character Power and it is now consistent regardless of how many bats hit

Batarang MB and Up Batarang MB damage scaling increased

Batarang MeterBurn now has 8 active frames (from 9) and has 6 more recovery frames on hit/block

Up Batarang MeterBurn now has 8 active frames (from 9) and has 6 more recovery frames on hit/block

Fixed bug which was preventing the AK Battle Armor 5U89R (Alternate) Shader from dropping from Mother-Boxes and end of match rewards

Black Adam

Riddle of The Sphinx (Towards + Light, Medium, Light + Hard) base damage reduced to 10 (from 13)

Orbs of Seth Character Power base damage reduced to 2.5 (from 3) on each orb and now increase combo damage scaling

Boot Dive and Boot Dive MeterBurn base damage has been reduced to 8 (from 10) and has increased combo damage scaling

Black Magic hit advantage has been reduced to 24 (from 47) and now triggers auto-block on a grounded opponent

Black Magic has increased gravity against an airborne opponent

Black Magic Meter burn has decreased combo damage scaling

No Turning Back (Light, Light, Medium) had 7 less recovery frames, 5 more frames of blockstun and increased pushback on block

Black Canary

New Wings (Light, Light, Medium, Light + Hard) is now a throw attack and has base damage increased by 1

Soaring High (Away + Light, Medium) base damage increased to 7 (from 3), 5 more frames of blockstun and increased pushback on block

High Heel (Hard) has 5 more frames of blockstun and increased pushback on block

Holding Back (Hard, Hard) has 1 less recovery frame, 10 more frames of blockstun

Front/Back Handspring into Flying Scissor Kick now recovers 3 frames faster with increased pushback on block

Front/Back Handspring into Thrust Kick now recovers 4 frames faster and has 15 more frames more blockstun

Brainiac

Coluan Form (Light, Light) base damage increased to 3 (from 2)

Collector of Worlds (Light, Medium) base damage increased to 3 (from 2)

Dual Strike (Away + Medium) base damage increased to 5 (from 4)

Tendril Swarm (Hard) base damage increased to 7 (from 5) and has increased combo damage scaling

The delaying of Beta Strike and Beta Bomb no longer gets cancelled when Brainiac is hit or blocks

Beta Strike can no longer be parried by low projectile parries

Captain Cold

Fixed bug with Upward Cold Blast Gear Ability not aligning properly when done from some 2in1 cancels

Big Freeze MB now ignores projectile immunity

Adjusted hit regions on several normal attacks

Freeze (Medium, Light, Hard) has 4 less recovery on hit/Miss, 7 less recovery on block, and causes 5 less frames of blockstun

Prison Break (Away + Medium, Hard, Medium) has decreased combo damage scaling

Grip Hit (Hard) now has 10 startup frames (from 12), active frames increased to 5 (from 3), 5 less recovery, and has 6 more blockstun frames

Fixed bug that caused Glacier Grenade to have higher input priority then Cryogenic Blast when performed as a cancel

Absolute Zero Supermove and Cryogenic Blast can no longer get destroyed by some Background Interactions

Force Field now activates 5 frames faster and has 5 less recovery frames

The Wall has reduced pushback on block, 9 less blockstun frames, and 9 less recovery on block

The Wall MB startup is now 6 frames (from 14) and recovery increased by 2 frames and now ignores projectile immunity

Reduced the gap between The Wall missing and The Wall MeterBurn active frames to 1 (down from 6)

Catwoman

Tail Spin (Away + Hard) has pushback on block reduced and victim regions slightly increased during the active and recovery frames

Whip Strike (Jump + Medium Attack) has its hit region angle slightly adjusted

Cat-Lateral Damage character power damage on each hit changed (overall reduced)

Cat-Lateral Damage character power no longer has invulnerability on wakeup

Cat Stance Cat-Wheel has 13 more frames of recovery on block, 8 more frames of recovery on miss, and increased combo damage scaling

Cat Dash MeterBurn no longer has armor, has increased damage scaling when hitting airborne opponents, and decreased damage scaling when hitting grounded opponents

Cat's Tail and Up Cat's Tail damage scaling increased

Cheetah

Fixed issue with Graceful Hunter (Away + Medium, Light + Hard) input window which made it difficult to perform follow ups with Input Shortcuts Off in controller settings

Fixed bug that could cause her tail to no longer animate after losing a clash to Red Hood

Silent Stalker (Medium, Medium, Hard) has 25 less recovery frames

Blood Ritual (Hard, Hard, Medium) recovers 3 frames faster on hit, 6 frames faster on block/miss, has 5 more frames of blockstun, and increased pushback on block

Last hit of Blood Ritual (Hard, Hard, Medium) now causes a splat reaction instead of a juggle state when hitting airborne opponents

Darkseid

Fixed bug that caused Boss Darkseid Supermove to get destroyed by some interactables

Deadshot

Ops Strike (Towards + Light) now has 7 startup frames (up from 6)

Low Burst (Down + Light) now has 7 startup frames (down from 8) , 5 less hit/miss recovery frames, 3 less block recovery frames, and blockstun increased by 2 frames

Knee Burst (Away + Light) now has 14 startup frames (up from 13) and 3 more recovery frames

Triggered (Away + Light, Medium) has 5 more recovery frames

Hammer Slam (Towards + Medium) now has 16 startup frames (up from 15)

Reduced his effectiveness in fighting up close.

Dr. Fate

Can no longer spend meter trying to Meter Burn Displacer Orb after it has been projectile parried

After Displacer Orb is Meter Burned, it will ignore projectile immunity and cannot be projectile parried

Fixed issue with his win screen being obstructed by foreground objects on some backgrounds

Fixed issue with some Displacer Orb effects lingering on screen during clash

Evoking The Gods (Medium, Light, Light) and Blood Price (Medium, Light, Light, Hard) had their hit regions adjusted

Summoned Force (Away + Medium) now has a growing hit region instead of a static one and has 9 startup frames (down from 10) and 3 more recovery frames

Glyph of Osiris and Glyph of Anubis recover 1 frame faster on block

Glyph of Anubis MB has decreased combo damage scaling

The Pillar of Magic after connecting with 3 Ankhs of Final Judgment has decreased combo damage scaling

Firestorm

Fixed bug causing Energy Shield effects to persist during the win screen

Flash

Quantum Tunneling and Sonic Parry Gear Ability can now be selected in Wakeup Mode and Reversal Mode in Practice Mode > AI Options

Lightning Punches now has 10 startup frames (down from 12)

Speed Zone Character Power has increased damage scaling

On Your Mark into Sonic Pound has its hit region adjusted, blockstun increased by 10 frames, has increased pushback on block, and hit advantage has increased to 30 or 49 (from 39) if the last hit only or both hits connect

On Your Mark into Charge now has a different reaction and has 30 hit advantage (down from 39)

Freeze Tank interaction on Red Sun Prison now works correctly if Flash uses it while Speed Zone Character Power is active

Gorilla Grodd

Base stats adjusted to have 50 less Ability, 50 less health, and 100 more defense

Slaughtering Humans (Light, Light), Cutthroat King (Medium, Medium), Salvation Run (Away + Medium, Light + Hard) base damage increased by 1

Low Bash (Away + Light) has 5 more frames of blockstun and 6 more hit advantage

Bloodthirsty Ruler (Away + Light, Light + Hard) and (Away + Light, Light + Hard Meter Burn) base damage increased by 1

Hyper-Intelligence (Towards + Medium, Light) base damage increased to 7 (from 5)

Carnivore Sweep (Down + Hard) has 2 more hit advantage, recovers 4 frames faster on block/miss, and has 3 more frames of blockstun

Secret Sweep (Down + Towards + Hard) has more 10 more blockstun

After using Leap 3 times during a combo Savage Kick (Jump + Hard) will cause a splat knockdown

Fixed bug that prevented meter build from occurring when exiting Psionic Lift then canceling into Primal Lunge, Savage Strength, or Mind Control

The window for canceling into Psionic Push or Savage Strength from Telekinesis now starts 14 frames sooner

Telekinesis recovery reduced by 4 frames

Stampede base damage increased to 9 (from 5)

Stampede Meter Burn base damage increased to 18 (from 10)

Stampede Carcass Toss Gear Ability Meter Burn base damage increased to 25 (from 18)

Primal Lunge into Head Bash damage increased to 11 (from 10)

Harley Quinn

Fixed visual bug that caused her mallet to instantly disappear if she is hit by a freeze attack while performing Mallet Slap (Away + Hard)

Joker

Fixed bug that caused Side Order of Pie Gear Ability Supermove to get destroyed by some interactables

Poison Ivy

Rhytidome Skin, Thistle Coat Gear Ability, and Datura Hammer now requires a more precise input when buffered

Up Rooted (Down + Medium) now has a growing hit region instead of a static one, has 16 startup frames (down from 20), has 7 active frames (up from 3), and recovers 3 frames faster

Quick Bloom (Away + Hard) now has a growing hit region instead of a static one, has 26 startup frames (down from 29) and has 10 active frames (up from 4)

Straight Datura and Up Datura have increased combo damage scaling

Swinging Datura has greatly reduced combo damage scaling

Red Hood

Fixed bug causing Ground Mine explosion to have interactable properties

Battle-Chain MB now has 20 advantage on hit (from 39)

Lethal Lunge now has 9 startup frames (up from 8)

Robin

Haunting Legacy (Light, Medium) has 2 less recovery on hit / miss, 3 more recovery on block, and 5 more blockstun

Fighting Authority (Light, Medium, Hard) has 20 startup frames (up from 16)

Family Secrets (Light, Medium, Down + Hard) has 2 less recovery and 5 more blockstun

Quick Draw (Away + Light) has its hit region adjusted

Skill And Training (Away + Light, Medium, Up + Hard) has increased pushback on block

Deep Laceration (Medium) hit region adjusted, has 5 less recovery, blockstun reduced by 5, and 3 less cancel advantage

Blades And Blood (Medium, Light) has its hit region adjusted and 1 more active frame

Inner Darkness (Towards + Medium, Light) has its hit region adjusted

Never Lose (Away + Medium, Light, Hard) has 1 more active frame and 12 less recovery frames

Flip Kick (Towards + Hard) can now be directed closer or further by holding Towards or Away

Flip Kick (Towards + Hard) recovers 3 frames faster on hit, 8 frames faster on block, 13 frames faster on miss and has 10 less frames of blockstun

Low Cutter (Down + Hard) now recovers 5 frames faster on block

Assassin Strike cancel input can now be buffered

Swoop has its hit region adjusted

Swoop MB now auto faces the opponent, has 8 startup frames (down from 16), the projectile travels faster with improved initial tracking

Supergirl

Elseworld's Finest (Light, Light, Up + Hard) has 10 more frames of blockstun

Last Daughter of Krypton (Away + Light, Medium, Hard) has its hit region adjusted and 5 less recovery on block and miss

Face Smash (Medium) has its hit region adjusted, starts up in 10 frames (up from 8), and is a mid attack

Forbidden Fortress (Medium, Light) has increased pushback on block, 5 less blockstun, and 3 less recovery frames

Crossroads of Time (Medium, Light, Medium) now has 16 startup frames (down from 18)

Matrix (Away + Medium, Light + Hard) has 5 less blockstun, 20 less recovery on block, 15 less recovery on block

Frost breath MB base damage increased to 2 (from 0) and combo damage scaling reduced

Kryptonian Force now recovers 4 frames faster

Fixed bug that caused the hit region of Kryptonian Force MB to be offset when done on right side of the opponent

(Air) Power Slam MB can now be Air Escaped

Adjusted the stat distribution on her Epic Set Items to be more in line with similar items.

Superman

Fixed bug preventing superman from canceling Steel Fist (Jump + Light) or Double Strike (Jump + Medium) into Ankle Breaker (Down + Hard) or Flying Low (Down + Towards + Hard)

Flying Punch is now a high attack and has had its repel proximity adjusted

Flying Punch MB no longer has armor and has its hit region adjusted

Rising Grab has 4 more frames of recovery on block and 9 more frames of recovery on miss

Super Breath base damage decreased to 9 (from 10)

Super Breath MB base damage decreased to 6 (from 10)

Fixed bug preventing combo damage scaling from applying to (Air) Flying Smash when used as an OTG in certain circumstances

Swamp Thing

Base stats adjusted to have 50 less Ability, 50 less health, and 100 more defense

Log Slam (Towards + Hard) and Log Smack (Away + Hard) have their hit regions adjusted

Increased base damage of most special moves by 1

Abigail's Garden recovery has been reduced by 9 frames

If Swamp Thing has Abigail's Garden character power active, hitting an opponent with Vine Grab or Green Thumb causes Swamp Thing to gain armor for a short duration

Abigail's Garden will no longer stop growing when Swamp Thing blocks an attack, attacks with Healing The Breach (Towards + Medium, Light), hits with Bio-Fission MB, or does a dash

Wonder Woman