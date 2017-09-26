Injustice 2 Update 1.09 Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One, Prepares The Game For Raiden

Injustice 2 has received its latest update, introducing a variety of bug fixes and balance changes. But this patch, dubbed the October Update despite its September release date, is most notable for getting the game ready for the next DLC character, Raiden.

This patch, update 1.09, is filled with bug fixes, but there are some design changes, too. Legendary items have seen their base stats increased, and more characters now have Legendary Multiverse Portals: Black Adam, Brainiac, Catwoman, Deadshot, Flash, Scarecrow, and Supergirl. Legendary Multiverse Events also see a dramatic decrease to the number of minutes you're required to play; they drop from 3,000 and 7,000 to 1,000 and 3,000.

In terms of balance changes, two of Superman's moves lose their throw immunity during their recovery frames; these include his "Away + Light" and "Towards + Medium, Down + Light." Similarly, his Super Breath is no longer throw immune when meter burned.

Update 1.09 also technically adds Raiden and the Black Lightning premiere skin to the game, though they aren't scheduled for release until October. A specific release date has not been announced. You can see the full patch notes below.

Injustice 2 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

General Gameplay fixes

General stability and Online stability improvements

Move list corrections and improvements to AI logic

Increased the Base Stats on Legendary items

Legendary Multiverse Portals are now available for Black Adam, Brainiac, Catwoman, Deadshot, Flash, Scarecrow, and Supergirl

Reduced the 'minutes played with' requirements in Legendary Multiverse Events from 3000 & 7000 to 1000 & 3000 respectively

The 'sacrifice gear' requirements in Legendary Multiverse Events now uses Rare or Epic items

Fixes and Tweaks to some Character Tutorials

When you are hit during the recovery frames of a move or an attack the gameplay message will display 'Punish' instead of 'Counter' where applicable

Added dynamic shadows to some character items which were missing them

Adjusted the hit region of bomb type Environment Interactions

Fixed rare bug that could some attacks to have abnormal recovery when hitting Flash while he has Speed Zone character power active with specific timing

Stage Specific Fixes

Arkham Asylum - Fixed a bug which allowed the bus door interaction to sometimes be swung towards in the wrong direction

Atlantis - Fix a rare bug when using the console slam interaction which could result in the opponent being out of the environment boundaries

Metropolis - Fixed a bug that could allow movement outside of the environment boundaries after using electronic sign interaction under certain circumstances

Red Sun Prison - Fixed an issue with gadget and power characters being able to use a console interaction at the same time causing a misaligned hit region

Red Sun Prison - The cooldown on laser interaction will no longer sometimes immediately reset when interrupted

Red Sun Prison - Fixed a visual bug causing the laser interaction's effects to become misaligned when repeatedly interrupted

Red Sun Prison - Superman will now still be in the background prison if Bizarro Premier skin is used

Character Specific Fixes

Aquaman

Fixed a bug that could cause his trident to briefly appear in the wrong hand after missing with a some Environment Interactions

Bane

Legendary Straight Damage Augment now causes damage that scales based on total health. The amount is now 5% for Venom level 1, 12% for Venom level 2, and 25% for Venom level 3

Black Manta

Fixes to Character Tutorial

Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items to roll higher than intended

Blue Beetle

Fixed a bug allowing Legendary Character Power meter to sometimes keep recharging when not intended

Captain Cold

Fixed a rare bug that allowed characters dying from Frozen Tips damage under certain circumstances to leave arena boundaries

Darkseid

Fixed a bug that could cause Explosive Parademon to spawn in the foreground in rare circumstances

Doctor Fate

Fixed visual effects following Dr. Fate if he is punished by a cross-up after missing with his Supermove

Deadshot

Fix a bug which could result in a lingering empty clip from his end of round win animation

Firestorm

Fixed an issue with the hit region on Heat Wave (Away + Hard) against some crouching characters

Red Hood

Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items to roll higher than intended

Supergirl

Fixed a bug causing cancelling into Air Lasers and buffering down or back to cost double Character Power meter when input with a specific timing

Superman

(Away + Light) and (Towards + Medium, Down + Light) are no longer throw immune for part of their recovery frames

Super Breath no longer becomes throw immune when MeterBurned

Intro Cinematics will now play correctly when the full "House El" Epic Gear Set was worn along with the Bizarro Premier Skin

Starfire

Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items to roll higher than intended

Sub-Zero

Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items to roll higher than intended

Swamp Thing