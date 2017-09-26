Injustice 2 Update 1.09 Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One, Prepares The Game For Raiden
Injustice 2 has received its latest update, introducing a variety of bug fixes and balance changes. But this patch, dubbed the October Update despite its September release date, is most notable for getting the game ready for the next DLC character, Raiden.
This patch, update 1.09, is filled with bug fixes, but there are some design changes, too. Legendary items have seen their base stats increased, and more characters now have Legendary Multiverse Portals: Black Adam, Brainiac, Catwoman, Deadshot, Flash, Scarecrow, and Supergirl. Legendary Multiverse Events also see a dramatic decrease to the number of minutes you're required to play; they drop from 3,000 and 7,000 to 1,000 and 3,000.
In terms of balance changes, two of Superman's moves lose their throw immunity during their recovery frames; these include his "Away + Light" and "Towards + Medium, Down + Light." Similarly, his Super Breath is no longer throw immune when meter burned.
Update 1.09 also technically adds Raiden and the Black Lightning premiere skin to the game, though they aren't scheduled for release until October. A specific release date has not been announced. You can see the full patch notes below.
Injustice 2 Update 1.09 Patch Notes
General Gameplay fixes
- General stability and Online stability improvements
- Move list corrections and improvements to AI logic
- Increased the Base Stats on Legendary items
- Legendary Multiverse Portals are now available for Black Adam, Brainiac, Catwoman, Deadshot, Flash, Scarecrow, and Supergirl
- Reduced the 'minutes played with' requirements in Legendary Multiverse Events from 3000 & 7000 to 1000 & 3000 respectively
- The 'sacrifice gear' requirements in Legendary Multiverse Events now uses Rare or Epic items
- Fixes and Tweaks to some Character Tutorials
- When you are hit during the recovery frames of a move or an attack the gameplay message will display 'Punish' instead of 'Counter' where applicable
- Added dynamic shadows to some character items which were missing them
- Adjusted the hit region of bomb type Environment Interactions
- Fixed rare bug that could some attacks to have abnormal recovery when hitting Flash while he has Speed Zone character power active with specific timing
Stage Specific Fixes
- Arkham Asylum - Fixed a bug which allowed the bus door interaction to sometimes be swung towards in the wrong direction
- Atlantis - Fix a rare bug when using the console slam interaction which could result in the opponent being out of the environment boundaries
- Metropolis - Fixed a bug that could allow movement outside of the environment boundaries after using electronic sign interaction under certain circumstances
- Red Sun Prison - Fixed an issue with gadget and power characters being able to use a console interaction at the same time causing a misaligned hit region
- Red Sun Prison - The cooldown on laser interaction will no longer sometimes immediately reset when interrupted
- Red Sun Prison - Fixed a visual bug causing the laser interaction's effects to become misaligned when repeatedly interrupted
- Red Sun Prison - Superman will now still be in the background prison if Bizarro Premier skin is used
Character Specific Fixes
Aquaman
- Fixed a bug that could cause his trident to briefly appear in the wrong hand after missing with a some Environment Interactions
Bane
- Legendary Straight Damage Augment now causes damage that scales based on total health. The amount is now 5% for Venom level 1, 12% for Venom level 2, and 25% for Venom level 3
Black Manta
- Fixes to Character Tutorial
- Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items to roll higher than intended
Blue Beetle
- Fixed a bug allowing Legendary Character Power meter to sometimes keep recharging when not intended
Captain Cold
- Fixed a rare bug that allowed characters dying from Frozen Tips damage under certain circumstances to leave arena boundaries
Darkseid
- Fixed a bug that could cause Explosive Parademon to spawn in the foreground in rare circumstances
Doctor Fate
- Fixed visual effects following Dr. Fate if he is punished by a cross-up after missing with his Supermove
Deadshot
- Fix a bug which could result in a lingering empty clip from his end of round win animation
Firestorm
- Fixed an issue with the hit region on Heat Wave (Away + Hard) against some crouching characters
Red Hood
- Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items to roll higher than intended
Supergirl
- Fixed a bug causing cancelling into Air Lasers and buffering down or back to cost double Character Power meter when input with a specific timing
Superman
- (Away + Light) and (Towards + Medium, Down + Light) are no longer throw immune for part of their recovery frames
- Super Breath no longer becomes throw immune when MeterBurned
- Intro Cinematics will now play correctly when the full "House El" Epic Gear Set was worn along with the Bizarro Premier Skin
Starfire
- Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items to roll higher than intended
Sub-Zero
- Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items to roll higher than intended
Swamp Thing
- Fix to some lingering visual effects when (Away + Hard) and Bio-Fission MeterBurn are interrupted
- Abigail's Garden visual effects will now work correctly against Starfire
- Fixed bug causing Harley Quinn to face the wrong way when losing a round to Abigail's Garden damage while performing Tantrum Stance
