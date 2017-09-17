Injustice 2 Trailer Shows Off DLC Fighter Raiden And Black Lightning Skin

A new trailer for Injustice 2 has arrived.

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Injustice 2, this one showing off the DLC fighter Raiden, who comes to the game in October. The action-packed trailer shows Raiden kicking ass with his numerous moves. It culminates with his finishing move, which is brutal and epic. Take a look at the trailer for yourself in the embed below.

The video also shows that a Black Lightning premiere skin is coming to the game through the Ultimate Edition (more on that below).

Raiden comes to Injustice 2 through the Fighter Pack 2, which launches on September 2. There. There are three characters in all in the Fighter Pack 2; the other two are Black Manta and the cigar-loving action hero Hellboy.

Fighter Pack 2 is included with Injustice 2's Ultimate Edition or can be purchased separately. Fighter Pack 1 was priced at $20, with its individual characters--Sub-Zero, Red Hood, and Starfire--costing $6 each. So you can expect a similar format for Fighter Pack 2.

