Injustice 2 Super Moves Aren't Just Cutscenes

Super moves in Injustice 2 look great and are entertaining, but up until now it was assumed that they were only cutscenes. However, it's been discovered that the supers are actually minigames that can give you a damage boost (or a defense boost, if you're on the receiving end).

Players have found that pressing the heavy attack button in time with the strikes of a super will grant a few more points of damage than otherwise. If you're on defense, it'll reduce the damage by a similar amount. You can check out a video showing off the trick from user Enkindu here.

We have confirmed that this works using a geared-up Flash; we increased the damage output from the super from 483.5 to a max of 494.35 points. The damage increase varies depending on how well-timed the button presses are and the attack/defense differential between you and your enemy. Nonetheless, it's a cool little addition that gives players something to do when they'd otherwise be stuck waiting for the cutscene to finish.

Injustice 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. It was announced that the game was at the top of the UK sales charts during its debut week last week, beating out Farpoint and GTA V. If you've just started out, you can check out our tips and tricks for doing well in the game here. In addition, we've put together everything you need to know about Injustice 2.

The game received a 9/10 from GameSpot, with critic Peter Brown saying, "NetherRealm has delivered a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike in ways that go beyond pure competition. It's a bar that every fighting game should meet, but one that has up until now seemed out of reach."