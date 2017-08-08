Injustice 2 Starfire Release Date, Abilities, And Skins Revealed In Gameplay Video

Today during a new Injustice 2 Watchtower livestream event, developer NetherRealm showed off more of the DLC character Starfire, who comes to the game beginning tomorrow.

The developers made it clear that Starfire is a beginner character who has a smaller moveset compared to others, and her moves are described as being more straightforward. She floats above the ground and can create weapons and projectiles out of green energy, in addition to her basic jab and spin attacks.

Check out the video above to get a rundown of her moves. The video also covers some of Starfire's shaders, one of which looks like it basically transforms her into her sister, Blackfire, complete with the appropriately different hair and fire colours.

In addition to being sold on her own, Starfire will be available for people who own Injustice 2's Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, as well as those who purchase Fighter Pack 1. A total of at least nine characters, including the three in Fighter Pack 1, will be released as DLC for Injustice 2.

During its SDCC livestream, NetherRealm's Ed Boon teased the next fighter pack, saying that the announcement video is coming soon. "Of all the characters we're going to reveal, we'll have the biggest 'wow' for the last one we're going to show," he said.

