Injustice 2: See Hellboy's Moves And Combos In Action

Hellboy comes to Injustice 2 quite soon.

Injustice 2: Official Hellboy Moveset And Breakdown
Injustice 2
NetherRealm held a livestream today where it provided an in-depth look at Injustice 2's next DLC character, Hellboy. If you missed the stream, you can watch the Hellboy part of it through the video embed above. Watch and you'll see developers from NetherRealm show off and discuss Hellboy's moves and combos.

As you'll see, Hellboy is a bruiser and a brawler. He also appears to be quite quick, despite his larger-than-life size. Check out the video above to see him in action.

Hellboy is the final character to come to Injustice 2 through the game's Fighter Pack 2. He arrives on November 14, so there isn't much more time to wait. After that will be Fighter Pack 3, which includes Atom and other characters to be revealed later. NetherRealm will release the reveal trailer for the Fighter Pack 3 this week, so we will soon probably know a lot more.

In other news, NetherRealm today announced the release date for Injustice 2's PC version. You can play the game's 1v1 open beta on PC right now ahead of launch.

Injustice 2
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
