Injustice 2: See Hellboy's Intro Quotes Here

The newest Injustice 2 DLC character, Hellboy, launched in the fighting game today for people who bought the newest fighter pack. Everyone else can buy him on November 21. Here at GameSpot, we've gone hands-on with Hellboy and can now bring you a montage video of all of Hellboy's intro quotes with the other fighters. As you'll see, Hellboy has a lot to say to the rest of the game's cast. One of the standouts has to be, "The name's Hellboy, dumba**." Check out the video above to see them all.

Injustice 2 launched on PC today from port studio QLOC. Hellboy is available to buy on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One through the fighter pack, but PC players have to wait.

In other news, NetherRealm recently made the out-of-nowhere announcement that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Injustice 2 as DLC characters down the road.

GameSpot's Injustice 2 review scored the game a 9/10. Reviewer Peter Brown said, "NetherRealm has delivered a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike in ways that go beyond pure competition."