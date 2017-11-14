Injustice 2: See Hellboy's Intro Quotes Here

So much to say.

Last updated by on

Comments
Injustice 2 - Hellboy's Intro Quotes With Every Character
  1. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Battlefront 2 Update Changes Hero Prices Dramatically
  3. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  4. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  5. Star Wars Battlefront II - 'Rivalry' Live-Action Trailer
  6. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TV Spot 4
  7. Rocket League On Switch Video Review
  8. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight Trailer
  9. GS News Update: Four More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available
  10. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Video Review In Progress
  11. Destiny 2 Week 4 PC Reset Savathun's Song Nightfall and New Monarchy Wins
  12. GS News Update: Apparent PUBG Leak Unveils New Vehicles And Desert Map Layout
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Injustice 2 - Hellboy's Intro Quotes With Every Character

Related
Injustice 2
Follow

The newest Injustice 2 DLC character, Hellboy, launched in the fighting game today for people who bought the newest fighter pack. Everyone else can buy him on November 21. Here at GameSpot, we've gone hands-on with Hellboy and can now bring you a montage video of all of Hellboy's intro quotes with the other fighters. As you'll see, Hellboy has a lot to say to the rest of the game's cast. One of the standouts has to be, "The name's Hellboy, dumba**." Check out the video above to see them all.

Injustice 2 launched on PC today from port studio QLOC. Hellboy is available to buy on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One through the fighter pack, but PC players have to wait.

In other news, NetherRealm recently made the out-of-nowhere announcement that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Injustice 2 as DLC characters down the road.

GameSpot's Injustice 2 review scored the game a 9/10. Reviewer Peter Brown said, "NetherRealm has delivered a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike in ways that go beyond pure competition."

Filed under:
Injustice 2
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)