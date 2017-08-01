Injustice 2 Patch Adds Bizarro Superman Premier Skin, Watch Him In Action

Following some recent teases, the latest Injustice 2 update has brought with it a new Premier skin. This one is for Superman, and it takes things a bit further than usual.

The Bizarro skin gives Superman the look of his doppelganger and flips the patented S on his suit and cape. Perhaps more notably, it also modifies his abilities. As we noticed in a brief previous look at him, one ability now burns enemies instead of freezing them, while the lasers he shoots from his eyes now look like an ice attack rather than a solar one.

His Super ability remains the same as that of the standard Superman, although you do hear his new voice at the end of it. He has new voice lines elsewhere too, and seeing two Bizarro skins have a conversation is pretty hilarious: "You Bizarro new best friend," one says, to which the other replies, "Bizarro need not worst friend," prompting the first to go, "Why am you so polite!?" It's quite the scene.

You can see many of these voicelines and modified abilities in the gameplay video above. The Bizarro skin--based on the character that has been in the comics since 1958--is available now as part of the latest patch. Like other Premier skins, it costs 6,000 Source Crystals.

Aside from the new skin, Injustice 2's August update deals primarily with balance changes and bug fixes. Next up for the game is its third DLC character, Starfire, who releases in August.