Injustice 2 Is Out Now On PC; DLC Character Hellboy Hits PS4, Xbox One For Some

[UPDATE] The new DLC character, Hellboy, is now available for people on PS4 and Xbox One who bought the new fighter pack. He'll come to PC later. Hellboy's wide release on PS4 and Xbox One is slated for November 21.

The original story is below.

Following its release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this year, NetherRealm's fighting game Injustice 2 launched today on PC. You can get the game on Steam and through the Microsoft Store for $50 for the base edition. The $80 Deluxe Edition, which comes with 9 DLC characters and other in-game items, is also available.

Previously released Injustice 2 extra characters such as Red Hood, Sub Zero, Black Manta, Starfire, and Raiden, are also available on PC. The game's newest character, Hellboy, launches on November 21 for PS4 and Xbox One, but won't be available on PC until "a later date."

Whereas the console version of Injustice 2 was developed by NetherRealm Studios, the PC edition was developed by QLOC. Based in Poland, QLOC is a quality assurance, localization, and port studio. It has worked on games like Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition, BioShock 2, and Rime. You can see the PC edition's system requirements below.

GameSpot's Injustice 2 review scored the game a 9/10. Reviewer Peter Brown said, "NetherRealm has delivered a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike in ways that go beyond pure competition."