Injustice 2 Hellboy DLC Character's Release Date Confirmed With New Gameplay Trailer

The third and final Injustice 2 character in Fighter Pack 2 is just a few weeks away from release. Hellboy, the biggest surprise character of the DLC additions so far, releases on November 21, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced today.

Coinciding with the news of when he's coming, WB shared a new gameplay trailer that showcases what Hellboy plays like. As you'd expect, he makes ample use of his gun, giant fist, and sassy attitude; the difference in attitude between him and Galactus, whom he fights for much of the video, is quite big. We also get a look at his Super; whereas many characters take to the sky for theirs, Hellboy and his unfortunate opponent head deeper into the Earth.

Hellboy is included as part of Fighter Pack 2; if you've purchased that or Injustice 2's Digital Deluxe or Ultimate editions, you'll get him for free on November 21. Alternatively, you can purchase him individually on PS4 and Xbox One--and presumably PC, which Injustice 2 is finally coming to. His release caps off Fighter Pack 2, which also saw the addition of Raiden and Black Manta.

Even with Hellboy still a few weeks away, we already know who's next for Injustice 2: Atom. The character is due out in December and is the first of three coming as part of Fighter Pack 3.