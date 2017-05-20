Injustice 2: Everything You Need To Know

Injustice 2 is the follow-up to Injustice: Gods Among Us. It introduces loot, character customization, and items to its fighting system. It also continues where its predecessor's story left off, focusing on the aftermath of Batman's successful insurgency against Superman's tyrannical empire.

With the game out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, we've compiled our in-depth review and our most important features and gameplay videos detailing everything you need to know about NetherRealm Studio's latest fighter. Check back often as we update this article with additional articles and videos.

The Review

"With AI battles, online and local versus matches, the diverse and ever-changing Multiverse, and an impressive story mode, Injustice 2 offers numerous ways of engaging with its characters and testing your abilities without feeling repetitive. This variety is further bolstered by gear. Despite the needlessly complex economy tied to item management, the value of customization and expression that comes with gear ultimately makes up for it. And with over 25 characters to explore, it's easy to look forward to watching your next character grow while your understanding of the game continues to expand. NetherRealm has delivered a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike in ways that go beyond pure competition. It's a bar that every fighting game should meet, but one that has up until now seemed out of reach." -- Peter Brown [Full review]

