Infinity Ward Seemingly Teases Modern Warfare 2 With Social Media Pages Going Dark

Infinity Ward's social media pages have gone dark in an apparent viral marketing campaign to promote this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The veteran Call of Duty studio's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages have had their logos updated to literally go dark, though brightening the image may reveal clues.

As IGN discovered, brightening up the new image seems to show the mask of Simon "Ghost" Riley, a famous character in the Modern Warfare universe.

What do you see?

Modern Warfare 2 was officially announced in February alongside the reveal of a new Warzone title. On Monday, Activision Blizzard management shared some additional morsels about both projects, confirming that Modern Warfare 2 is the "most advanced" entry in the series so far. Activision also boasted that Warzone 2, or whatever the new game is called, will feature "groundbreaking" innovations.

2019's Modern Warfare ended with an obvious nod to a story that would continue with a sequel featuring Task Force 141, including Riley. It's since been reported that the sequel will focus on the Colombian drug cartel.

The Modern Warfare series is one of the best-selling Call of Duty brands, so Activision will surely be hoping it performs well after Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to sell as well as Black Ops Cold War. Additionally, Warzone is seeing "lower engagement" lately, so Activision will be looking to Warzone 2 to breathe some new life into the mix for battle royale. On the more immediate horizon, Godzilla and King Kong are coming to Warzone in May.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries See More

Activision Blizzard is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $75 billion. At the same time, Activision Blizzard continues to face scrutiny over its workplace culture over claims of sexual harassment and abuse. Its CEO, Bobby Kotick, is accused of knowing about and covering up abuse. He is expected to leave the company when Microsoft's deal to buy the gaming giant goes through.