Infinity Ward Disables Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Attachment Tuning Due To Crashes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's attachment tuning has been temporarily disabled due to an apparent bug.

Tuning your attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a fun way to make your weapon behave exactly as you want, but it also has an unfortunate side effect: making the game crash. Infinity Ward announced on Twitter that attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2 is disabled "until further notice" due to this crashing problem.

According to the devs, these crashes seem to happen to users who have five attachments equipped, though they aren't quite sure what's causing it yet. Players who have used attachment tuning will have to reequip their attachments in order to use them.

While Modern Warfare 2 had series' biggest launch of all time on the PlayStation Store, it hasn't been entirely free of snags, either. Some players are complaining about the new Santa Sena Border Crossing map, saying that it simply has too many exploding cars to be fun to play for any length of time.

Meanwhile, Xbox and PC users have discovered that they can't disable cross-play, which means that controller players have to deal with those pesky mouse and keyboard players, at least for now. PlayStation users can disable cross-play, however.

