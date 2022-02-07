Indie Games Platform Itch.io Slams NFTs: "Please Reevaluate Your Life Choices"

The indie games platform Itch.io has spoken out to slam NFTs, labelling them a "scam" and asking people who support them to "please reevaluate your life choices."

In a statement on Twitter, the company did not mince words with its stance on NFTs. "NFTs are a scam. If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet the we ask that please reevaluate your life choices," the company said.

In another tweet, the company spoke out against companies that endorse NFTs and also claim to support creators. "They only care about their own profit and the opportunity for wealth above anyone else," Itch.io said. "Especially given the now easily available discourse concerning the problems of NFTs. How can you be so dense?"

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been one of the most-discussed elements of games and the wider technology space for the past year or so. Check out GameSpot's roundup to find out more on where video game companies like Ubisoft, EA, Nintendo, EA, and Xbox stand on them.