In A Huge Week For New Releases, Assassin's Creed: Origins Comes Out On Top In AU/NZ

The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have arrived, revealing which physical games sold the best in both countries during the past week. It was a HUGE week for new releases, as Assassin's Creed Origins, Super Mario Odyssey, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus all debuted during the week ended October 27. But which game sold the best?

Assassin's Creed Origins and Super Mario Odyssey held the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, in both countries, while The New Colossus landed at No. 3 in Australia (behind Destiny 2) and No. 5 in New Zealand (behind FIFA 18 and NBA 2K18).

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended October 27. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia

All-Platforms

Assassin's Creed Origins Super Mario Odyssey Destiny 2 Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Gran Turismo Sport FIFA 18 South Park: The Fractured But Whole NBA 2K18 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Grand Theft Auto V

PlayStation 4

Assassin's Creed Origins Gran Turismo Sport Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus FIFA 18 South Park: The Fractured But Whole Middle-earth: Shadow of War NBA 2K18 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy WWE 2K18

Xbox One

Assassin's Creed Origins Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus NBA 2K18 Forza Motorsport 7 FIFA 18 South Park: The Fractured But Whole Middle-earth: Shadow of War Just Dance 2018 Destiny 2 WWE 2K18

Wii U

Just Dance 2018 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft Cars 3: Driven to Win Lego Dimensions Just Dance 2017 Skylanders Imaginators Super Mario Maker Super Smash Bros. Pokken Tournament

PlayStation Vita

Ys: VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization DanganRonpa V3: Killing Harmony Invizimals: The Alliance Lego Marvel Avengers Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin Lego The Hobbit Looney Tunes Galactic Sports Minecraft The Ratchet & Clank Trilogy

3DS

Monster Hunter: Generations Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Fire Emblem: Warriors Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Mario Kart 7 Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Donkey Kong Country Returns Super Mario Maker Layton's Mystery Journey Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Odyssey Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Mario Kart 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fire Emblem: Warriors Splatoon 2 Pokken Tournament DX Just Dance 2018 NBA 2K18 FIFA 18

PC

Destiny 2 Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus The Sims 4 South Park: The Fractured But Whole Middle-earth: Shadow of War Elex Total War Warhammer II Overwatch Project Cars 2 Redemption Cemetery: Grave Testimony & Salvation of the Lost

New Zealand

All-Platforms

Assassin's Creed Origins Super Mario Odyssey FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Destiny 2 Gran Turismo Sport South Park: The Fractured But Whole Assassin's Creed The Ezio Trilogy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

PlayStation 4

Assassin's Creed Origins FIFA 18 Gran Turismo Sport NBA 2K18 Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Assassin's Creed The Ezio Trilogy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Destiny 2 South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Xbox One

Assassin's Creed Origins FIFA 18 Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Forza Motorsport 7 Forza Horizon 3 South Park: The Fractured But Whole Project Cars 2 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Wii U

Fast Racing Neo Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival Lego City Undercover Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Skylanders Trap Team The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Xenoblade Chronicles X PlayStation Vita Invizimals: The Alliance Lego The Hobbit Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz

3DS

Pokemon Moon Pokemon Sun Fire Emblem: Warriors Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Monster Hunter Stories Pokemon Omega Ruby Mario Kart 7

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Odyssey Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Mario Kart 8 Pokken Tournament DX The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 FIFA 18 Rayman Legends Lego Worlds Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2

PC