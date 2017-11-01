In A Huge Week For New Releases, Assassin's Creed: Origins Comes Out On Top In AU/NZ
Assassin's Creed Origins and Super Mario Odyssey topped the charts.
The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have arrived, revealing which physical games sold the best in both countries during the past week. It was a HUGE week for new releases, as Assassin's Creed Origins, Super Mario Odyssey, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus all debuted during the week ended October 27. But which game sold the best?
Assassin's Creed Origins and Super Mario Odyssey held the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, in both countries, while The New Colossus landed at No. 3 in Australia (behind Destiny 2) and No. 5 in New Zealand (behind FIFA 18 and NBA 2K18).
You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended October 27. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia
All-Platforms
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Destiny 2
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Gran Turismo Sport
- FIFA 18
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- NBA 2K18
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Grand Theft Auto V
PlayStation 4
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- FIFA 18
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NBA 2K18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- WWE 2K18
Xbox One
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- NBA 2K18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- FIFA 18
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Just Dance 2018
- Destiny 2
- WWE 2K18
Wii U
- Just Dance 2018
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Lego Dimensions
- Just Dance 2017
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Super Mario Maker
- Super Smash Bros.
- Pokken Tournament
PlayStation Vita
- Ys: VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- DanganRonpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Invizimals: The Alliance
- Lego Marvel Avengers
- Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
- Lego The Hobbit
- Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
- Minecraft
- The Ratchet & Clank Trilogy
3DS
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
- Fire Emblem: Warriors
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Mario Kart 7
- Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Super Mario Maker
- Layton's Mystery Journey Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Fire Emblem: Warriors
- Splatoon 2
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Just Dance 2018
- NBA 2K18
- FIFA 18
PC
- Destiny 2
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- The Sims 4
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Elex
- Total War Warhammer II
- Overwatch
- Project Cars 2
- Redemption Cemetery: Grave Testimony & Salvation of the Lost
New Zealand
All-Platforms
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Super Mario Odyssey
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Destiny 2
- Gran Turismo Sport
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
PlayStation 4
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- FIFA 18
- Gran Turismo Sport
- NBA 2K18
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
- Destiny 2
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Xbox One
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- FIFA 18
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Forza Horizon 3
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Project Cars 2
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Wii U
- Fast Racing Neo
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
- Lego City Undercover
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Skylanders Trap Team
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
- PlayStation Vita
- Invizimals: The Alliance
- Lego The Hobbit
- Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz
3DS
- Pokemon Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Fire Emblem: Warriors
- Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Mario Kart 7
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8
- Pokken Tournament DX
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- FIFA 18
- Rayman Legends
- Lego Worlds
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
PC
- Destiny 2
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- The Sims 4
- Elex
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Titanfall 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Overwatch
- Battlefield 1
