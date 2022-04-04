Impressive Half-Life: Alyx Mod Will Add An All-New Free Campaign

A new Half-Life game from Valve only comes once in a blue moon, but there are thankfully fan projects like Half-Life Alyx: Levitation to help make the wait for an official new installment in the series a little more bearable.

The upcoming mod is an all new fan-made campaign for Half-Life: Alyx from level designer and artist Shawn Snelling and animator Corey Laddo. Snelling is a known entity in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive modding scene under the name FMPONE and has crafted multiple numerous for Valve's competitive shooter.

According to a recently released trailer that features returning characters like Russel and the G-Man, Half-Life Alyx: Levitation will be a "4-5 hour experience for the average player" and is expected to release sometime this summer for free on Steam Workshop.

Of course, this isn't the first time fans have released a major new Half-Life related project all on their own. The ambitious Half-Life remake Black Mesa started as a mod made by a small team before eventually becoming something far more ambitious, along the way earning Valve's blessing and becoming approved for an official commercial release.

Half-Life Alyx is one of the most critically acclaimed VR games to have been released in recent years and was GameSpot's 2020 Game of the Year. GameSpot's Half-Life: Alyx review calls the game "a tremendous VR experience that captures and elevates what makes the series special."